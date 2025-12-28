Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes’ Relationship Faces Fresh Scrutiny After Awkward Interview: “This Is Embarrassing”

The relationship between LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne and Pittsburgh Pirates pitching sensation Paul Skenes has emerged as a defining example of a power couple for Gen Z. Their identities are shaped by remarkable achievements in their individual areas of expertise, a formidable presence across social media platforms, and a vibrant, high-profile romance.

In a recent couples interview for GQ Sports, what appeared to be a lighthearted conversation unexpectedly unveiled a more complex layer of their relationship. A brief but awkward exchange has prompted fans to criticize the dynamics between the prominent influencer and the dedicated MLB pitcher. An Instagram video showcased a lighthearted quiz session featuring both Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes.

The exchange began on an affectionate note, as Dunne asked, “What did I think of you when we met?” to which Skenes responded with assured affection, “I love you. That’s what you thought.” Yet, the atmosphere gradually transformed as questions delved into their individual backgrounds.

When Skenes speculated that Dunne’s initial role might have been as an “influencer” or “gymnast,” and then candidly inquired, “Have you had a real job?” it resonated in an unexpected way. Dunne, a brand ambassador, model, and accomplished entrepreneur, swiftly set the record straight, disclosing her background as a coach before adding with a touch of humor, “No. I was a coach. I coached. I quit after two weeks. It wasn’t my path. It wasn’t my calling. No points for you.”

The situation was further complicated when Dunne found it difficult to identify a baseball hero for Skenes, tentatively suggesting Mike Trout as someone he “admired,” a gesture that Skenes received with polite acceptance.

Nevertheless, the MLB pitcher remarked, “I’ll give that a point because I don’t think she knows that I don’t have a hero. I really don’t. I’ve enjoyed watching players and all that, but I do not have a hero.” However, the public’s response to this interview was far from positive.

The fans weren’t fond of Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes’ interaction

A wave of online criticism has scrutinized the apparent awkwardness surrounding the high-profile relationship between Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes, raising questions about its very foundation. A fan expressed their view candidly, remarking, “I’ve seen less awkward job interviews.” The sentiment rapidly evolved into a more profound skepticism regarding their relationship, as numerous commenters raised variations of the blunt question, “Do they even like each other?”

The critique intensified with remarks such as, “That was pretty awkward. Not sure these people should be a couple. Being real. Zero chemistry and he seems extremely unlikable.” One fan candidly remarked, “This is embarrassing to post. Do they even like or know each other?” In a similar vein, one fan remarked, “What a weird couple.”

For Dunne and Skenes, whose existence intertwines with private jets, bustling stadiums, and ceaseless public attention, these brief, often uncomfortable interactions may represent the most relatable aspect of their otherwise remarkable lives.