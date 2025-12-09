Olivia Dunne Calls Out Lack Of Opportunities For Women Against CFB: “That’s Not An NIL Deal”

When Olivia Dunne was in college, she was one of the top athletes in NIL earnings, at one point ranked number 2, and the only woman in the top 10. With earnings of around $4 million a year, she made more than any other college athlete. Yet, even with this success, something always bothered her: the inequality between men’s and women’s sports.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Even a year after graduating from LSU, Dunne remains financially thriving, but she can’t ignore the disparity she observed in college athletics. While many men, especially recruits in high‑profile sports, were being offered massive sums like $12 million by boosters or collectives before even playing a game, women rarely saw comparable offers. According to Dunne, at schools like LSU, the bulk of collective NIL money goes to men’s teams like football and basketball, leaving women’s sports often overlooked.

For Dunne, this isn’t just about money; it’s about fairness, recognition, and the value placed on women in sports. She stated, “A recruit that hasn’t even touched foot on a campus yet gets paid $12 million by a booster. That’s not an NIL deal, that’s being paid to play… That would never, that would never happen with any women’s sport.” But she was, as usual, determined to make a difference.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, Dunne created The Livvy Fund, a program designed to help female student-athletes secure NIL deals.

The fund pairs athletes with brands willing to support women in sports. “It’s to help get NIL deals for the female student athletes,” she explained. “The brands I work with put money into a fund, and my sister will pair them up with a female student athlete who goes to LSU who wants to work.” The fund allows brands and supporters to contribute through one-time, monthly, or annual donations, which are then used along with Dunne’s own brand connections to facilitate opportunities for women athletes.

So, yes, her goal is to bridge the gap in NIL access and ensure female athletes can benefit from their talent and marketability. And guess what? The first brand to collaborate with the fund was Accelerator Active Energy, which helped eight LSU gymnasts secure NIL ambassador roles. Dunne has pointed out that, at the time, up to 66% of collective NIL money was going toward men’s sports, leaving women underrepresented in financial opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond connecting athletes with deals, The Livvy Fund also focuses on educating female student-athletes. Dunne wants to show them how to negotiate with brands, understand contracts, and build long-term value beyond sports. In her words, it’s about creating pathways for success that go beyond immediate earnings. But while she was helping others, Dunne had her own journey behind the mat. So why did she give up gymnastics?

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Olivia Dunne’s story of ambition and influence

Olivia Dunne seemed to know from a young age that she was born to be famous. Even as a little girl, she had big dreams that set her apart. She started gymnastics at just three years old, drawn in by a “sparkly pink leotard,” but it wasn’t just the costume; she knew she wanted to stand out, perform, and be recognized. By age 10, she was already competing at Level 10, the highest level for junior gymnasts, and soon earned a spot on the U.S. junior national team.

When she joined LSU in 2020, Dunne brought the same drive to college gymnastics. Competing on uneven bars and floor, she made a mark with a 9.875 on bars in her first meet against Arkansas. Despite some injuries along the way, she helped LSU win its first-ever national championship in 2024 and became one of the most visible college athletes online, with millions of followers boosting her NIL earnings and influence.

Even with her Olympic dreams cut short in 2018 by osteochondritis dissecans – a condition that affected the blood supply to her bones, Dunne’s focus never wavered. Gymnastics gave her discipline, confidence, and a platform, and she pivoted seamlessly to building her personal brand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, with 5.3 million Instagram followers, 8 million TikTok fans, and partnerships with brands like Nautica, Vuori, and American Eagle, plus multiple Sports Illustrated features, Olivia Dunne proves that the star she was born to be has only begun to shine.