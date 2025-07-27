Olivia Dunne Opens Up About the Struggles of Growing Up in a Leotard: ‘They Would Call Me a Football Player’

For years, Olivia Dunne has captivated the world with her gravity-defying moves on the gymnastics floor and her magnetic presence on social media. At just 22, she’s flipped her way into the spotlight, nailing routines and breaking the internet with her SI shoot.

But behind the glitz, Livvy’s story is raw, real, and hits hard. On 17 July, she opened up on What’s Your Story? With Steph McMahon about the unseen struggles of growing up in gymnastics. Ready to dive into her world?

Well, Gymnastics isn’t just about sticking landings; it’s a pressure cooker. Livvy, who’s been at it since she was a kid, laid it bare: “Gymnastics, you grow up in a leotard. That is so hard. So it’s really hard growing up in a leotard, having these eyes on you and having to feel perfect.” Imagine being a teenager, every move scrutinized, every inch of your body on display. That’s the life of a gymnast. The leotard, a symbol of the sport, becomes a magnifying glass for judgment. How do you stay confident under that kind of heat?

Early in her LSU career, Livvy faced a wave of attention, especially from a male audience. “I did have a very big male audience at the beginning of my college career, and that was hard,” Olivia shared on the podcast. “It was hard to feel like people were watching me, judging me.” The spotlight wasn’t just on her flips but on her body, her look, her every move. It’s tough enough being a college freshman, add in thousands of eyes and opinions? Brutal. What happens when the crowd’s cheers turn into critiques?

via Imago January 31, 2025: LSU s Olivia Livvy Dunne warms up prior to the floor rotation during NCAA, College League, USA Gymnastics action between the Missouri Tigers and the LSU Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, LA. /CSM Baton Rouge USA – ZUMAc04_ 20250131_zma_c04_173 Copyright: xJonathanxMailhesx

The criticism cut deep, especially about her physique. Livvy revealed, “I definitely had some problems with some body issues.” Gymnastics demands strength, and muscles are the badge of that work. But not everyone got it. “Men were like, I do not like those muscles. They would call me a linebacker. They would call me a football player,” she said. Those words sting, especially when you’re young and still finding yourself. Yet, Olivia Dunne learned to own her strength, saying you can “find success and feel confident in any body shape.” How inspiring is it to see her rise above the noise?

Olivia Dunne’s Gymnastics journey from elite dreams to LSU spotlight

Well, Olivia Dunne’s story isn’t just about routines and ribbons, it’s about rising through grit, grace, and a spotlight few gymnasts ever face. The New Jersey native began her elite gymnastics career at age 10, earning a spot on the USA National Team in 2017. That year, she competed internationally at the City of Jesolo Trophy in Italy, where Team USA took gold. Even then, Livvy’s potential was clear: poised, powerful, and precise.

But elite gymnastics came with its share of challenges. Livvy battled injuries, including a torn meniscus in 2019, which forced her to reevaluate her future in the sport. Instead of stepping back, she pivoted, and that pivot led her to LSU.

via Imago Credit: Instagram/ Olivia Dunne

In 2020, Livvy joined the LSU Tigers, making her NCAA debut in 2021. That season, she earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors and became one of the team’s most consistent performers on bars. Her highest bar score that season? A near-perfect 9.925.

But as her athletic career soared, so did her presence off the mat. Livvy leveraged her social media fame, now boasting over 13 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, into lucrative NIL deals, making her one of the highest-paid female college athletes.

So how does she balance performance, pressure, and fame all at once? That’s where her story gets even more compelling.