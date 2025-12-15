Olivia Dunne Overlooks LeBron James, Justin Bieber & Others For 9-Year-Old Internet Star

After graduating from LSU, Olivia Dunne remains a social media sensation, but these days she’s also playing cheerleader for her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, a star pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates. She’s often been spotted rooting for him at stadiums all across the country throughout the 2025 season, also making headlines briefly, which instantly gained the attention of the internet.

With the 2025 season already concluded, the MLB is ensuring that they close out the year with a star-studded wrap-up on their official Instagram, with the title “Celebs at the Ballpark 2025. It featured a number of celebrities who attended the games, including Bad Bunny, Sean Kaufman, V, and IShowSpeed, to Olivia Dunn, who found herself cheering her boyfriend in the stands.

Other names included were: LeBron James and Savanna James, Justin Bieber, Sydney Sweeney, Drake, Saweetie, Chris Briney, Agentoo, Cody Rhodes, Paige Buckners, Hayden Christensen, and, surprisingly, the young 9-year-old internet star, The Rizzler.

As soon as Dunne spotted the post, she reposted it to her Instagram Story. It looked perfect, but her caption ignored all the celebrities.

Olivia Dunne captioned it as, “Idk the only person i recognise in the post is the rizzler.” Ouch! Well, it was clearly a joke, but this young star, with 1.5 million Instagram followers, has already captured hearts everywhere.

Many might already know him: his real name is Christian Joseph, and he rose to fame on TikTok, often appearing alongside his dad. Known for his viral “Rizz Face” and collaborations with other internet stars, such as Big Justice, in June.

And if this moment felt like deja vu, that’s because Olivia Dunne has been involved in moments of internet culture around viral stars before.

Olivia Dunne turned a sweet LSU hug into a viral internet moment

In 2023, Baby Gronk, now 13, posted a video on Instagram where he revealed that he met Olivia Dunne at LSU. The video was simple. Dunne hugged him and said he was “so cute,” and they took a photo together.

However, things changed in June 2023 when the video was reposted by TikTok creator h00pify with exaggerated commentary and thick slang, as Olivia had jokingly “rizzed up Baby Gronk.” That cut-up became viral on TikTok and Twitter and blew up into a meme storm. And the remix spawned the now-iconic “Livvy just rizzed up Baby Gronk” effect.

And then again in 2024 and 2025, they met again with fresh content of reunion. At one point, even Baby Gronk made it to the LSU gymnastics event and was usually spotted cheering for Livvy. Fun fact: Last year, Olivia Dunne was about to go on a date with a young fan, but the kid got cold feet.

It started with the release of the 2024 card by Topps that included a 1/1 Paul Skenes rookie card with his autograph and a game-worn patch. The Pittsburgh Pirates quickly verified that the lone copy was legitimate and even offered a huge reward to any person who would find it. Olivia Dunne, who is always supportive, also added one more perk to this card. “Let’s raise the stakes… the person that finds the card can sit with me at a Pirates game in my suite,” Dunne said.

But fate had other plans. An 11-year-old child collected baseball cards in Los Angeles and pulled the one-of-a-kind Paul Skenes rookie card from a pack. The young collector opted not to accept the full Pirates-and-Dunne deal and instead chose to auction the card.

The Pirates did later insinuate that they might still invite him to a game in 2025, but Dunne’s suite date offer never did see the light of day. And just like that, a once-in-a-lifetime internet-meets-baseball moment got away.