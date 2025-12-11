Olivia Dunne Pushes Back on Paul Skenes’ Post-Baseball Dream in an Honest Confession

Love and professional aspirations are at odds right now, and Olivia Dunne isn’t afraid to say it. Since 2023, Livvy & Paul Skenes have been winning the hearts of fans, nailing career success while maintaining a deep connection. But the idea of Skenes going back to the military? That’s where Dunne draws the line.

Recently, the Pirates ace and his girlfriend wrapped their first USO visit on the USS Gerald R. Ford and the USS Mahan, meeting more than 1,300 sailors at sea. There, they signed autographs and took photos. Skenes, who comes from a military family, has always had a love for the military. Even his former coach, Mike Kazlausky, noted, “Paul Skenes plans to serve in the US military once he is done with his baseball career.” But for Olivia Dunne, the idea is more complicated.

People magazine shared an Instagram post where Skenes was asked about returning to military service. He replied: “I don’t know that I’ll go back in and, you know, be in the military, but it’s… just living it for me. You get better while you’re at the Air Force Academy, just by nature of being there. It’s truly like how you do anything is how you do everything.”

He further added, “You have to learn how to just live an impeccable life where you’re doing everything exactly the right way.” For Olivia Dunne, though, the idea of him serving long-term is almost unthinkable. She admitted, “I don’t know if I want Paul to serve, I would miss him too much.” Well, it seems even short separations are tough for her, and the thought of long-term distance is something she isn’t ready for.

Paul attended the Air Force Academy from 2021 to 2022 before transferring to LSU to chase a baseball career. But in 2023, he became the first overall pick for the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, his military roots, combined with his love for baseball, made the USO tour a “no-brainer.” However, for Olivia, love comes first. No medals, no honor, no career milestone can replace the feeling of having Paul close.

But let’s be honest, even if Paul joined the tour, Olivia Dunne wouldn’t care (she might miss) because of one rule they both live by in their relationship.

The one rule Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes live by

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes met at LSU, where they were both student-athletes. However, their love story started when they connected over sports and their similar personalities. And smart fans first started noticing something between them in June 2023, when Livvy posted a TikTok wearing Paul’s baseball jersey. By August, they made it official, and Paul confirmed they were dating.

And now, almost two years later, their relationship is still going strong. But what makes it work? Well, Livvy spilled a bit of the secret in a 2025 interview by People Magazine at Fanatics Fest: “I think that everything is a two-way road, so being fair,” she said. She explained that they support each other’s careers without trying to hold the other back.

Olivia Dunne added, “He has a job to do, and I have a job to do. I know that’s so important for two young people in a relationship to realize. So yeah, we just have a good time.”

But now, as Livvy has officially retired from gymnastics, her schedule is way more flexible. She’s been taking full advantage of that freedom, stadium-hopping to catch Paul play and doing the little things she couldn’t while training.

“I’m trying to go to as many baseball games as I can. I really just enjoy watching him and he’s always on the go,” she said. “He’s an athlete, so I get it. I get the grind.” Even though they keep a lot of their relationship private, they’ve found a rhythm that works: balancing busy schedules with shared downtime and quiet moments.

They depend on each other through it all. Olivia Dunne comes to watch Paul play and sits in the stands to support him, and he has been present during the big moments in her gymnastics and model-influencer career. Their partnership does not seem like a difficult task because of the single, basic rule that they both follow: Effort is a two-way street.