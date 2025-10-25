Olivia Dunne Receives Special Package From Taylor Swift Weeks After Taking Her to Flordia House

When Olivia Dunne moved to her new home in Florida earlier this month, she wanted to celebrate the moment with Taylor Swift. So, she tuned in to ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ and danced to Swift’s ‘The Fate of Ophelia’, offering a brief look inside her new home. Now, it seems, Livvy has received a housewarming gift from Taylor Swift herself.

On October 24, Dunne took to her Instagram and gave a small glimpse of a customized package that she received from Swift’s team. This included a copy of the superstar’s new album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ and a personal note from the ‘Pop Queen’ herself.

The note from the gift box read, “Well hi! If you’re reading this, you’re someone who has shown love, someone I admire and ultimately someone I’d want to celebrate with as we welcome The Life of a Showgirl into the world. I hope you like these gifts and record! With love, a showgirl named Taylor Swift.”

Well, this is not the first time Dunne expressed her admiration for Swift. In August 2025, Olivia Dunne backed Swift’s stance on male sports fans. Taylor Swift addressed male fans who complained about her getting too much TV time during Chiefs games when she appeared on the New Heights podcast. And Dunne backed her through her Instagram Story, stating, “SHE GETS IT.” But do you know what made Dunne admire Swift so much?

Olivia Dunne holds Taylor Swift in ultimate admiration

The relationship between Swift and Dunne is much more than just gifts and personalized notes. Remember when the popstar got booed earlier this year? Dunne took to TikTok and clarified that she was NOT one of the people booing Taylor Swift. She posted a video with the caption, “Don’t do my fellow WAG like that.” In the video, she stated, “Taylor Swift just got booed, someone needs to tell her I wasn’t part of it ASAP.” Well, dating a star athlete has garnered immense criticism for both of them. As mentioned earlier, Swift got a lot of backlash for stealing the spotlight as she cheered for her partner, Travis Kelce, during the Kansas City Chiefs’ games. And Dunne received a similar treatment during Paul Skenes’ games.

Olivia Dunne once stated, “I admire her in so many different ways. Her work ethic, how much she cares about what she puts out there, and how the meaning behind everything is very admirable. I love that.” Dunne added, “I think that she takes the heat a lot worse than I do, because, I mean, the bigger you are, the more people you have trying to tear you down.” And that truly resonated with Dunne.

The way Swift handles the criticism and navigates through her own success stories has certainly impressed the former gymnast. But she knew that the popstar had more lashings for her higher popularity.