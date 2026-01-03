brand-logo
Olivia Dunne Reveals Boyfriend Paul Skenes’ New 2026 Look, Leaving Fans Shocked

ByRahul Goutam Hoom

Jan 3, 2026 | 8:45 AM EST

In the ever-evolving landscape of professional sports, few couples ignite the fascination of fans as much as gymnast-turned-influencer Olivia Dunne and her partner, Pittsburgh Pirates pitching superstar Paul Skenes. United, they represent a formidable combination of athletic prowess, youthful energy, and significant social media influence.

As they stepped into 2026, powered by career-defining triumphs, a social media video ignited a frenzy among fans. Dunne recently showcased a humorous video on her TikTok, responding to her boyfriend’s striking new appearance, accompanied by the caption “Baby face cutieeee,” delighting their millions of followers with a touch of playful surprise.

The text overlay stated, “pov: seeing your boyfriend without facial hair for the first time,” as the camera shifted to a clean-shaven Skenes, who appeared intrigued in the kitchen. What was Dunne’s response? She mimicked the viral audio clip, “Oh my gosh. She’s bald,” in a moment of affectionate shock.

The transformation was indeed dramatic. Throughout his remarkable MLB career, which culminated in his recognition as the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year and the 2025 NL Cy Young Award winner, Skenes was characterized by his distinctive mustache and beard—a persona that displayed a sense of veteran presence on the field, despite his youth. The unveiling of this New Year look has left the entire fanbase notably taken aback.

Olivia Dunne wasn’t the only person who was shocked by this new look of her boyfriend

The unveiling of Paul Skenes’ clean-shaven visage, showcased in a humorous TikTok by his girlfriend Olivia Dunne, sparked an instant reaction across social media. This comment encapsulates the reaction of numerous fans upon first encountering the MLB star’s new appearance, stating, “WAIT A MINUTE. PAUL SKENES. WHAT DID YOU DO????”

For admirers, Skenes’ beard and mustache transcended mere aesthetics; they were essential to the persona of the flamethrowing, stoic ace who dominated the MLB. This was swiftly accompanied by the straightforward remark, “Oh, I don’t like that.” Following a wave of disapproval, the discussion seamlessly shifted to a request: “Bring back the stache🙏”

Recently, when questioned about the longevity of his beard, Skenes remarked, “Uh, again, I think the beard is kind of a week-to-week thing. I’m probably going to get rid of it at some point, but we’ll see. It could make it through next season, too. I got lazy.” Apparently, he didn’t get lazy and ultimately made the decision to remove the facial hair. A fan remarked, “Omg what if he looks like a whole new person now.”

Olivia’s sister, Julz Dunne, also expressed her astonishment, remarking, “My jaw dropped.” The new look undoubtedly sent fans into a frenzy, while also revealing Dunne’s playful nature to tease her boyfriend about the change in his appearance.

