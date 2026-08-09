Olivia Dunne Shares Heartwarming Gesture for Little Girl in Viral Paul Skenes Video

A broken bobblehead turned into an unexpected surprise for one young Paul Skenes fan. As Olivia Dunne came across the viral clip, she could not simply choose to scroll past it.

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The video showed a little girl named Ellie trying to give a Paul Skenes bobblehead a makeover. Her creative attempt, however, ended with the collectible breaking. The moment quickly made its way around social media, eventually reaching Dunne.

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“I keep getting tagged in this video of this young fan breaking Paul Skenes’ bobblehead because she’s doing his makeup, and honestly, I’m here for the glam. I’m here for the creativity,” Dunne said in a video shared on Instagram. Then came the surprise…

“So, let’s send her another and I’ll throw in a little extra something.” Dunne didn’t just arrange for a replacement. She filmed herself heading to the post office, writing a note, choosing a box, and getting everything ready to ship. Along with the new bobblehead, she included an autographed baseball from Skenes.

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“This like genuinely made my day,” Dunne said before revealing that the package had been sent. “Paul and I hope little Ellie loves it.”

For a young fan, it was the kind of surprise that can turn an ordinary day into a memory. And it also isn’t the first time Skenes or Dunne has shared a memorable moment involving young baseball fans.

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Just two months earlier, Dunne had shared another moment that left her visibly emotional. Skenes was driving past a Little League field when he noticed children practicing. Instead of continuing on his way, the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher stopped.

What followed was more than a quick hello. Skenes spent more than two hours with the young players, playing catch, signing autographs and hanging around the field.

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For the kids, it was an unforgettable interruption to an otherwise normal practice.

Dunne later shared the moment with her followers, clearly touched by what her boyfriend had done. The timing made it even more remarkable, with Skenes scheduled to pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers the following day.

“All while pitching against the Dodgers tmr 😭,” Dunne wrote.

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Talking about their relationship, the two have been connected since their LSU days in 2023. Mutual friends introduced them to each other, with Skenes later explaining that his best friend was dating Dunne’s roommate. What began as a casual college connection eventually became one of the most recognizable young couples in sports.



Dunne has built a massive social media presence, becoming one of the most prominent names in college sports. She later launched The Livvy Fund in 2023, an initiative designed to help LSU female athletes connect with brands and navigate the NIL landscape.



“I’m so excited to build on the momentum of women in sports,” Dunne told People at the time, explaining her desire to share what she had learned with other female athletes.

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Skenes, meanwhile, has quickly established himself as one of baseball’s brightest young stars.

Together, they have learned to navigate the attention that comes with being young, successful and constantly watched online. Yet moments like these show a quieter side of their lives.