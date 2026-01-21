Olivia Dunne Shows Raw Emotion After Major Entrepreneurial Move With Tom Brady & Co.

Olivia Dunne has already done what very few college athletes manage to do: become the highest-paid woman athlete in college sports through NIL deals. And even after graduating Dunne hasn’t let go of that business savvy, as evidenced by her recent move.

On January 20, Olivia Dunne shared an Instagram story announcing that she had signed as a partner and brand ambassador with NoBull. The post was simple but emotional. Her caption read, “Proud to be partners! 🤝”

NoBull was founded in 2015 by former Reebok executives Marcus Wilson and Michael Schaeffer in Boston. The brand started as a training-focused athletic company.

But what made Dunne’s partnership stand out was the timing. NoBull just recently revealed her signing at the same moment it announced a new round of funding worth $50 million that valued the company at $1 billion overall.

It was the first round of funding since the brand was bought by Mike Repole, the entrepreneur behind Vitaminwater and BodyArmor, in 2023. Soon after, it was merged with Tom Brady’s TB12 wellness business.

Together, they are steering the brand beyond footwear and training apparel and into a new space called NoBull Nutrition, starting with products like protein and electrolytes.

As for Dunne, partnering with NoBull offers the chance to be a part of a rapidly growing and dynamic new company. Over the past year alone, Dunne has continued to expand her portfolio.

She signed with Secret Deodorant, partnered with Invisalign, and secured representation with Wasserman. Her earlier deals include Vuori, Crocs, American Eagle, Nautica, Passes, Motorola, and more.

According to Parade, her net worth is estimated to be around $6 million in 2026… at just 23.

This is a developing story…