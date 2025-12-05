Olivia Dunne Still in Disbelief as She Reflects on Her LSU Gymnastics Past

Olivia Dunne stepped away from gymnastics because of a brutal avulsion fracture. On March 6, she ended her NCAA season and her career. She told People she fought to compete one last time, but the injury was very challenging to push through. Months into her voluntary retirement, she already misses what her body gave up doing.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the social media sensation shared a somber video reflecting on the peak of her former career – a time when she could glide through difficult gymnastics routines without breaking a sweat. The New Jersey native included two clips of herself executing tumbling passes during a practice session at the team’s facility, noting that the footage was from an earlier phase of her journey with a poignant caption.

“Watching videos of what my body was capable of a year ago, like it’s my dead wife.”

"Like how tf did I do that."

“Like how tf did I do that.”

Since stepping away from sports, the LSU standout has doubled down on her social media presence. With 5.3 million followers on Instagram and over 8 million on TikTok, her pivot has been fairly substantial. Dunne announced her retirement after her fifth year in Baton Rouge, marking the NCAA season as her planned final run when the avulsion fracture ultimately took that opportunity away from her.

“It is such a weird injury. Usually, patella fractures are from a direct blow to the knee, but mine is from overuse, which you don’t really see very often. And really, the only thing I need is time for it to heal… and it feels like it’s been forever,” she said in a conversation with People.