Olivia Dunne Takes a Hilarious Shot at Boyfriend Paul Skenes and Co. at BBWAA Awards

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes have become a defining couple for Gen Z sports fans. Apart from their elite relationship, where both are from high-profile sports careers, they are quite relatable to their audiences because of unhinged conversations or Dunne making a hilarious TikTok video on Skenes’ new look, set to the viral audio “Oh my gosh. She’s bald.” And recently, this humor was on full display again!

As seen on Dunne’s Instagram story, she was attending the annual Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) Awards Dinner, where she uploaded a picture of Skenes sitting with Yankees’ Aaron Judge and Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal. But the hilarious thing about it is what she wrote: “Acting like they know ball or sum.”

The joke was quite clear, as it was about her playfully questioning the planet’s most accomplished baseball players’ expertise. Indeed, Skenes was present to collect his Cy Young Award, which is given annually to MLB’s best pitcher. Dunne’s boyfriend shared the spotlight with Judge, who was there to collect his third MVP, and Skubal, who took his back-to-back AL Cy Young honor.

Well, back in November, when it was first announced that Skenes was going to get the Cy Young Award, it left Dunne in excitement.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA All Star-Red Carpet Jul 15, 2025 Atlanta, GA, USA National League pitcher Paul Skenes 30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates and social media influencer Livvy Dunne pose for a photo on the red carpet before the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. Atlanta Truist Park GA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20250715_bdd_ad1_023

“It means a lot to me. Everything he accomplishes is so well-deserved because I see what he does everyday and it’s a lot of stuff. I mean, he acts like he enjoys doing it every day, but I mean you just can’t enjoy it every single day.” she said. “He does so much. It’s doing it when you don’t want to do it and I see it, and it’s incredible that somebody at his age has accomplished what he has. It’s cool that I get to be by his side while he does it.”

At just 23 years old, Skenes became the fifth youngest Cy Young winner ever, and Dunne’s remark proved how proud she was of her boyfriend. However, one of their recent interviews showcased an awkward side of them, which was also hilarious to the couple.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes had a personal Q&A session

In an interview with GQ Sports, Olivia Dunne asked a straightforward question to her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, stating, “What did I think of you when we met?” His reply? With pure affection and a bit of cheekiness, he said, “I love you. That’s what you thought.” Well, then came the personal questions.

Skenes was made to guess Dunne’s first job, to which he replied with “influencer” or “gymnast,” and then he also asked with humor: “Have you had a real job?” Dunne replied, saying, “No. I was a coach. I coached. I quit after two weeks. It wasn’t my path. It wasn’t my calling. No points for you.”

Then it was time for the former gymnast to take a question. She was tasked with answering Skenes’ idol, and she thought of Mike Trout, but then the MLB pitcher replied, “I’ll give that a point because I don’t think she knows that I don’t have a hero. I really don’t. I’ve enjoyed watching players and all that, but I do not have a hero.”

These moments in their relationship show that they are just like any other couple, with a great sense of humor!