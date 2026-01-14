Olivia Dunne’s Love for Golf Takes Center Stage During Tiger Woods Meet-Up at TGL Event

Under bright lights and loud cheers, a TGL night turned into something more than just golf for Olivia Dunne. The former LSU gymnast arrived at the event at the SoFi Center with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, just to enjoy the game she has grown fond of. But the evening had an extra moment waiting for her.

Recently, Dunne shared an Instagram story that caught everyone’s attention. In the photo, she is seen wearing a black sleeveless top paired with loose white trousers, her hair styled in a high ponytail. Standing beside her is Skenes as the couple meets Tiger Woods. Woods appears relaxed in a red polo shirt, beige trousers, a white cap, and white sneakers, smiling during the brief interaction.

Tiger Woods was at the venue to support his TGL team, Jupiter Links, as they played against the New York Golf Club on January 13, 2026.

But this was not a one off moment for Olivia Dunne around golf. Even before the TGL event, she had already been spending time on courses and sharing clips of herself playing. But she was not just there with Paul. Her sister Julz has also joined her on the course. But Dunne’s growing interest in golf has been visible for months now.

Last November, she shared a video from a golf course in Jupiter, Florida, where she and Skenes were playing together. She even used a Tiger Woods audio in the clip and added the caption, “Basically Tiger 🥱 #golf #florida #isuck,” making it clear the day was about fun, not perfection. Interestingly, there is also a location link between Dunne and Woods.

Like, last year, Olivia Dunne and Skenes purchased a home in Jupiter, Florida, an area known for its strong golf culture. Their house is near where Tiger Woods’ well known $60 million mansion is. But their support for each other started long before golf ever entered the picture.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes enjoy life and sports together

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne’s love story began at LSU, where Dunne was a gymnast, and Skenes was a star baseball pitcher. Their paths crossed, sparks flew, and by June 2023, the world started to notice. At that time, Dunne posted a TikTok clip of herself in a jersey bearing Skenes’ number at a baseball game, and just like that, dating rumors went viral. Since then, the two have been inseparable.

From major sports milestones to personal celebrations, the pair have been spotted at some memorable events together. Dunne even cheered on Skenes during his MLB debut in May 2024, and they also made headlines walking the red carpet at the 2025 All-Star Game, where Skenes even helped her with a small wardrobe mishap.

As Olivia Dunne wore a backless blue gown and strappy white heels for the event. During the arrivals procession, one of her heels came undone, and she misstepped on the carpet. But her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, stepped in right away and fixed her shoetie.

Outside the stadium and arena, they’ve enjoyed: Valentine’s Day dates, holiday trips, and a winter sojourn to New York City.

But their passions go beyond gymnastics and baseball. Recently, Olivia Dunne and Skenes were spotted at an NHL game between the New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres over winter break. Then, they jetted to Buffalo to visit NFL star Josh Allen and attended the last regular-season game of the Bills, where Skenes even swapped jerseys with Allen before the Jets showdown.

From MLB ballparks to golf courses and hockey rinks to NFL sidelines, Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes give fans an inside look at how two athletes can create a life together that cherishes sports, fun, and one another through it all.