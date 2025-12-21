brand-logo
Olympic Champion Dominique Dawes Confirms Heartbreaking Outcome in Missing Family Member Search

ByMaleeha Shakeel

Dec 21, 2025 | 10:22 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

When Olympic gold medalist Dominique Dawes shared the news that her father‑in‑law, Leonard Hugh Thompson, had been missing for five days, support flooded in on social media. “Please help my family. Find my father-in-law, Leonard Thompson,” the retired gymnast posted, sparking an urgent search. Tragically, the search ended in heartbreak.

On December 20, Thompson was found deceased in Virginia. His car had been discovered abandoned along Interstate 81 near Roanoke, with a flat tire and missing keys that first raised alarm. The Herndon Police Department confirmed the discovery following a multi-day search that ultimately concluded near Troutville, Virginia. For now, authorities have not released details about the cause of death.

Dawes confirmed the news on Facebook with a photo of Thompson holding his grandchild. Across the image, the words read: “Rest in peace, Papa T. We are holding on to the memories…” In the caption, she wrote: “We take comfort in knowing that he is now with our Lord and Savior. Thank you all for the prayers and support during this very difficult time. Our last moment with him was accompanying him at mass and giving him a hug and my husband and I said, “Get home safely”…..Rest in Peace, Papa T.”

This is a developing story…

