Olympic Star Left in Awe as Nine-Year-Old Makes Gymnastics History Against All Odds

Ukraine’s Anna Rizatdinova, who’s won Olympic and world rhythmic gymnastics medals, understands better than most what it takes to get to the top. Being one of Ukraine’s best gymnasts, the Rizatdinova Cup is a national tournament named after her, where the next generation competes to follow in her footsteps. But recently, there was one gymnast who overcame more than your usual sporting hardships to make it through; this time Rizatdinova left inspired by not just her routine but something more.

The gymnast in question was nine-year-old Oleksandra Paskal, who, overcoming all the odds, competed at the Rizatdinova Cup with a prosthetic leg. And not only did she compete, Paskal, in her second appearance at the competition, also clinched the bronze medal.

“You know, I think that Oleksandra is a very special child. Not only Ukraine, but the whole world knows that,” Rizatdinova began in a speech honoring Paskal. She also revealed how Paskal’s—known affectionately as Sasha—story had become a daily source of strength within her own gymnastics academy.

“But you know, I want to tell you a story. When girls in the academy work badly, it happens. When they want to show me something, that they have no strength, no mood, or something hurts, I always bring you, Sasha, as an example. As an example of courage, as an example of incredible strength. Even when I have, you know, something, no mood, or I don’t want to go to work, I always remind you. I thank you for this motivation,” she continued.

Standing beside Sasha, Rizatdinova wished the nine-year-old a bright future, saying, “We love you very much, and we really want artistic gymnastics to be at the Paralympic Games.”

For the uninitiated, Sasha’s journey back to the mat was nothing short of miraculous. Despite her young age, the gymnast battled to return to the sport she loved, not letting her prosthesis get in the way of her dreams.

The gymnastics star’s resolve remained unbroken throughout her healing journey

Oleksandra Paskal was in a medically induced coma for 15 days in 2022 as she fought through a broken arm, broken ribs, and serious brain trauma. Her mother, Mariia, remembers the hardest moment: “The worst part was that the slab crushed her leg. Despite the doctors’ best efforts, they couldn’t save her little leg and had to amputate.”

But Sasha learned to walk with a prosthetic leg in just two months after months of painful therapy in Austria, the very picture of determination. Powered by her love of gymnastics, a sport she began when she was four, Sasha returned to training in March 2023.

Through the whole ordeal her will to win remained strong. Less than a year later, Sasha won her first competition after the amputation, performing with a grace that made her prosthesis almost invisible to the audience in her hometown of Chornomorsk in Odesa.

Paskal credits her rapid development to her coach, Inha Kovalchuk, who treats Paskal the same as all her other students. “I train at the same level as the other girls, and no one feels sorry for me,” she said. “These days, I train five times a week, with each session lasting three hours. I train just as hard as the other girls in the group.

Aside from gymnastics, Sasha has also received a number of other accolades honoring her bravery and courage and has also met with several athletes and politicians. Through it all, the young gymnast has held on to her dreams for the future:

“I dream of peace… I want children with disabilities like me to stay strong and keep moving forward. I also dream of having a dog, though I can’t get one because of my allergies. Most of all, I really want to go to the Paralympic Games and represent Ukraine there. If I train hard enough, I believe it will happen!” the 9-year-old declared a few months ago.

Without a doubt, Sasha Paskal represents endurance, courage, and most of all, an unwavering belief in one’s dreams.