Post Jordan Chiles DWTS Success, Olivia Dunne Drops Subtle Hint About Her Next Career Move

Gymnastics and DWTS is a marriage made on stage. Shawn Johnson in the eighth season, Stephen Nedoroscik finishing fourth in the season prior, and Jordan Chiles’ impressive third-place finish on Dancing With the Stars Season 34 have been perfect pairings so far. And now, fans believe Olivia Dunne might be the next gymnast headed for the ballroom. Shortly after Chiles’ run, Dunne dropped a subtle hint that immediately sent her fanbase into speculation mode.

Outside of gymnastics, Dunne enjoys staying active on social media, especially through TikTok, where she often shares glimpses of her daily life, training updates, and lighthearted content. It’s also where she occasionally hints at future opportunities. And her massive following of 7.9 million has learned to pay close attention whenever she does. During a recent TikTok video, she showcased her moves with a post-workout celebration. Things blew up pretty quickly.

A fan suggested in the comments section, “U NEED TO GO ON DWTS.”

And Olivia Dunne doubled the intrigue in just four words, a simple hint regarding her future stint.

“They did just ask 👀…”

Dunne has actually been approached for the show before. She previously revealed that she turned down DWTS twice because of her knee injury, which ultimately led to her stepping back from competitive gymnastics. The injury had limited her training for months and made it difficult for her to perform high-impact skills without discomfort. Even after stepping away from competition, she needed extensive rehab to regain full mobility. Now that she’s recovered and back to moving pain-free, fans think the timing is finally right for her to give the show a chance.

If she does appear on the show, Dunne would join a long list of gymnasts who have already impressed on Dancing With the Stars with gymnasts Johnson and Hernandez setting the benchmark in their respective seasons.

Jordan Chiles just finished third in Season 34, continuing the strong tradition of gymnasts shining in the ballroom thanks to their precision, musicality, and discipline. Dunne would be stepping into a space where athletes from her sport have consistently thrived.

With all the speculation surrounding her potential DWTS debut, fans are equally curious about what Dunne plans to pursue beyond the spotlight. And as it turns out, she already has a clear vision.

Olivia Dunne opens up about her plans after retirement from competition

Following her retirement from competitive gymnastics, Dunne is stepping into a new chapter that blends personal freedom with growing professional opportunities. Instead of the rigid schedules and high-stakes pressure she lived with for years, she now plans to ease into a more flexible lifestyle. If her conversation with PEOPLE is any hint, she seeks a balance as she supports Paul Skenes during the MLB season, while carving out space for her own ambitions.

“I think that I’m going to see what the away games are like and enjoy it for a little bit, but I definitely have my own things that I have to do and I have to get done this summer.”

Part of that new routine includes leaning into partnerships and projects that align with her brand. Dunne spoke openly about her Accelerator energy drink collaboration, emphasizing how seamlessly it fits into her daily life.

“Accelerator is an essential part of my daily routine because I need some energy while I’m working out, traveling or just during my everyday activities. And it just helps me sustain energy throughout the day and it tastes really good on top of it,” Dunne confessed. “I’m just super excited. The packaging is adorable, it’s dreamy, it’s pink and blue. It just felt very authentic to me.”

Beyond endorsements, Dunne is fully embracing her expanding presence in the modeling and entertainment worlds. With established ties to Sports Illustrated and an increasing number of red carpet invitations, her post-retirement career is quickly taking shape.

“I’m going to fully enjoy the baseball season and see what it’s all about. But at the same time, I’m going to have my own red carpet events and Sports Illustrated modeling gigs and different things. It’s going to be a lot of fun and I’m excited to lean into this new lifestyle and be there for Paul.”

As speculation grows about Livvy Dunne stepping onto the DWTS stage, her broader post-retirement plans show an athlete redefining her spotlight. Whether in the ballroom or beyond, Dunne is embracing a future built on confidence, opportunity, and her own momentum.