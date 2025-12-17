Recovering From Injury, Stephen Nedoroscik Still Shows off Gymnastics Skills in Viral Challenge

Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik is recovering well, and a few hours ago, he sent an encouraging update to his followers. “My hip is doing well and I’m cleared to do basics now 🙌🏻 time to start putting some muscle back on 💪🏻,” the pommel horse specialist shared on Instagram, signaling a positive development in his recovery following hip surgery in early October.

The procedure targeted a cam deformity that had inflicted considerable damage, and although it temporarily removed him from competition, his attention is resolutely fixed on recovery and future prospects. In the midst of this focused recovery period, Nedoroscik recently showcased a more playful aspect of his athleticism through a lighthearted social media interaction.

He found himself in a spirited exchange with popular social media creator Allison Sannutova, known for her sketches that humorously embody a classic mom persona, alongside her viral catchphrase, “Don’t Tell Your Fawtha.” Sannutova took to Instagram to share a story, revealing, “‘Mom’ was challenged today. @stephen_nedoroscik a legend.”

The footage captured Nedoroscik executing a close to what seemed like a basic gymnastics routine, maintaining his position above a swimming pool slide with remarkable poise. Indeed, he grabbed the swimming pool slide’s bars like he usually does during his pommel horse routine. And perfectly, did a 180-degree movement turning his body upside down while his legs were straight and parallel to the ground below.

Sannutova subsequently made a lighthearted attempt at replicating the same maneuver. In her next Instagram story, she expressed her gratitude, stating, “@stephen_nedoroscik thanks coach.” Nedoroscik then reposted her story on his own account, offering an encouraging remark: “Killed it tho.” And the gymnast, having all such fun moments during his recovery journey, really shows his resilience.

Stephen Nedoroscik remained motivated throughout his tough times

Known as the “Pommel Horse Guy,” Stephen Nedoroscik captured the public’s imagination with his double bronze-medal achievement at the Paris 2024 Olympics. However, his journey towards the 2028 Los Angeles Games has encountered a significant hurdle. The gymnast recently had hip surgery in early October 2025 to treat a painful cam deformity—an irregularly shaped femoral head—that had resulted in a double labrum tear and considerable cartilage damage.

The injury, necessitating surgical intervention, transpired following his highly anticipated comeback at the 2025 U.S. Championships, abruptly stalling his progress and compelling him to forfeit participation in the 2025 World Championships. In a testament to his enduring spirit, Nedoroscik has tackled his recovery with a blend of optimism and unwavering discipline.

By November, he was providing encouraging updates, sharing videos of walks with his girlfriend, and outlining his physiotherapy sessions. “Recovery isn’t easy, but it’s part of the journey. Every rep, every stretch, every small win matters,” he reflected on social media. “I’m going to continue going,” Nedoroscik has stated. “L.A. [2028 Olympics] would be amazing, so I want to shoot for that.”

The emphasis on LA 2028 reflects a career philosophy he has consistently embraced: “I’ve always told myself, ‘I want to be done with the sport when my body is done with the sport,’ and I’m still getting better.” Well, he perceives the ongoing rehabilitation not as a hindrance, but rather as an essential phase in a more extensive journey, one that he aspires will ultimately lead to an Olympic gold medal on home ground.