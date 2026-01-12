“RIP”: Gymnastics Community Heartbroken as Olympic Legend, Former Huskers Coach Passes Away at 65

An athlete who knew both the thrill of victory and the weight of hardship, Jim Hartung lived a life that went far beyond medals and records. From reaching the top with 1984 Olympic team gold to facing personal battles like cancer, he inspired everyone who knew him. But unfortunately, on January 11, 2026, at the age of 65, Hartung passed away, leaving the gymnastics community and fans around the world heartbroken.

The exact cause of his death has not been officially confirmed, though reports suggest he passed away from a heart attack. His loss is deeply felt in Nebraska, where he became a legendary figure. During his college career at the University of Nebraska (1979-1982), Hartung won 22 All-American honors and seven NCAA individual titles, helping lead the Huskers to multiple national championships.

After retiring from competition, Hartung returned to Nebraska as an assistant coach in 2006 for the men’s gymnastics team, a role he held for 19 seasons. Over nearly two decades, he trained and mentored countless athletes, becoming a guiding figure who shaped not just their gymnastics skills but their character and dedication.

The University of Nebraska Athletics released a statement honoring him:

“The Nebraska Athletic Department is deeply saddened to announce the passing of assistant men’s gymnastics coach Jim Hartung on Saturday night… Jim is a true Husker legend and his impact on the sport of gymnastics will carry on for decades to come. Our department will provide all available resources and support for our men’s gymnastics student-athletes and coaching staff during this very difficult time.”

Hartung’s achievements were also recognized with his induction into the the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 1997, Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015 and the College Gymnastics Association Hall of Fame in 2024.

As news of his death circulated, fans around the world expressed their feelings online.

Heartbreak across the gymnastics world as Husker legend Jim Hartung passes away

One fan wrote on social media, “A Husker legend through and through. Jim Hartung’s fingerprints are on four national championships as a player and 19 years of shaping champions as a coach. His legacy lives on in every athlete he touched. Rest easy, Coach. GBR..”

Another added, “Nebraska gymnastics were awesome during the era that Jim competed. I had the opportunity to help him while I worked at the DMV as an examiner and I know he had health issues going on at that time. Condolences to his family. GBR!”

During his time as a Husker gymnast, Hartung helped Coach Francis Allen lead Nebraska to four consecutive NCAA team championships (1979-1982) and earned Nebraska’s first Nissen-Emery Award in 1982, the highest individual honor in collegiate men’s gymnastics. Even as a coach, he did an outstanding job over 19 seasons.

Others expressed, “Just awful news, prayers for his family. I met Jim in college and he was such a good guy,” and “My sincere condolences to the family and friends of coach Hartung. Forever a Husker! 🥹🌽🌽🙏🙏”

While serving as an assistant coach at the University of Nebraska in the early 2010s, Hartung was diagnosed with throat cancer. He first noticed a lump on his neck while judging at the World Gymnastics Championships in Belgium.

It didn’t feel like a sore throat or a cold, but the lump persisted. Upon returning to Lincoln, he saw a doctor, and tests revealed a form of cancer located just behind his voice box. He began treatment immediately.

The treatment took a heavy toll on his body. At one point, he dropped from around 185 pounds to just 119 pounds. Recalling that difficult time, Hartung said, “I was just one scared human being.” Despite the odds, he successfully finished treatment, was cancer-free for almost four years, and then made his way back to the bench as an assistant coach.

One fan commented, “Jim was a great guy to be around.” Another added, “One of my favorites. Got to see him compete when I was young and got his autograph. RIP ❤️🙏🏽.”

Jim Hartung was not only beloved by Nebraska fans but also a world-class gymnast with a decorated international career. He was a two-time U.S. Olympian, making the 1980 team, though he was barred from competing because of the U.S. boycott of the Moscow Games.

He made another Olympic appearance in 1984 in Los Angeles and helped the U.S. men’s gymnastics team to win the inaugural and only Olympic team gold medal.

He has also represented the United States in a number of World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, starting with the 1979 Worlds in Fort Worth, where the U.S. team earned a bronze in the team event.

He also attended the 1981 and 1983 World Championships, where he competed with an individual routine on such equipment as vault and rings, and helped the U.S. men’s team to perform well at the championships.

Though he is no longer with us, the name Jim Hartung will forever be remembered for his greatness, his mentorship, and the countless lives he inspired.