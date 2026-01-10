Simone Biles and Jonathan Owen’s Friend Reveals Unknown Wedding Detail, Two Years After Marriage

With insiders, curious fans, and armchair detectives online, celebrity weddings can feel like public affairs. So it was no surprise that Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’ destination wedding in Cabo two years ago was a well-documented celebration. But maybe not as well-documented as we thought, now that Biles’ close friend has revealed a fresh detail.

Biles recently reshared an Instagram story of her friend Kerry Anne Denevan taking a mirror selfie in black workout clothes. Kerry’s caption read, “Off [to] the gym!!! Cutie little black zip jacket from @athleta and my girl @simonebiles collection.”

But it was the next line of the caption that intrigued fans. “Fun fact about Simone and I… we got married on the same day in Cabo and then found out we were staying at the same hotel so naturally we consumed lots of tequila together to celebrate.”

For context: Biles married Owens on April 22, 2023, in a brief, private courthouse wedding in Houston, Texas. The couple later celebrated with a larger destination wedding on May 6, 2023, at the Umi Terrace of the Nobu Los Cabos Hotel in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, surrounded by family and friends.

On that same day, Kerry Anne Denevan reportedly married her husband, Patrick Denevan. Along with the first story, Simone Biles reshared another story from Kerry, which included a small screenshot that appeared to be a private Instagram chat between the two friends. In the exchange, Simone asked about the earlier gym wear photo, writing, “Pics please of this!!!”

Kerry replied with a short video taken just after the weddings. In it, Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens, Kerry, and Patrick are seen sitting together on a terrace drinking shots of could only be the aforementioned tequila.

She captioned it, “This is all I got!!! Can we get married all over again?!!” While the moment looked fun, the lead-up to the wedding was far from calm for Biles.

Simone Biles nearly blacked out during her wedding weekend

Despite being the greatest gymnast of all time, one who’s competed at the sport’s biggest stages, under the brightest of lights, it was her wedding day that left Simone Biles feeling the biggest nerves.

“I actually felt so sick the entire day, and when it was almost time to walk, my heart was beating out of my chest. I’ve never been so nervous before in my life,” she later admitted.

But seeing Jonathan Owens at the altar erased those pre-wedding jitters and made everything magical. “I felt confident walking down the aisle. Seeing Jonathan at the altar was a dream. Our guests were cheering for everyone. I was shocked by the love in the air. The ceremony was so beautiful and dreamy!”

The fun times only continued all weekend as Biles later admitted to blacking out in the midst of her pool party. “Momma Biles is probably telling me I need to eat before I black out… which would have been good advice about three hours earlier.” She also admitted, “I did indeed black out” after having a beer during the celebrations.

Since their wedding, the couple has enjoyed wedded bliss. Owens has accompanied Biles to many gymnastics meets, even rooting for her at the Paris Olympics, and Biles has made appearances at every NFL game Owens plays. They even enjoyed their honeymoon after two years of marriage, showing that high-profile attention and busy careers notwithstanding, their connection remains rock solid and full of love.