Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Receive PETA Letter Over Pet Care Concerns

A celebratory moment for Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens quickly turned into a public relations challenge after the couple’s new puppy sparked a sharp rebuke from one of the world’s leading animal rights groups.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and her husband, NFL star Jonathan Owens, recently welcomed a Doberman puppy from the breeder Regal Empire Dobermans. But a picture of the couple with their new pets has caused a lot of controversy. PETA has openly criticized the couple and sent them a letter after they were worried that the puppy’s ears had been cropped.

As reported by the Daily Mail, PETA’s Kasey Bendoni wrote this letter to say how upset they were.

“We were stunned when we saw you purchased a dog from a breeder, and judging from the comments online, we weren’t alone. Then you went another step further and had the puppy’s ears chopped off?”

The letter goes into more detail on the organization’s standpoint: “Ear cropping is excruciatingly painful and, as cruel as it sounds, permanently disfiguring them for no reason other than to achieve a certain look.”

Some breed enthusiasts and the American Kennel Club’s breed standard for Dobermans advocate the procedure for traditional or health reasons, such as lowering the risk of ear infections. However, major veterinary organizations are against it.

The letter said, “Many veterinarians refuse to perform the procedure, which has been banned in many European countries.”

Bendoni added, “Dogs love us just the way we are – the very least we can do is return the favor and never subject them to mutilation surgeries like the one your new puppy endured.”

PETA’s criticism goes beyond the surgery and questions the whole idea of buying from a breeder.

Imago Credits – Instagram / @regalempiredobermans

“As long as people continue to buy dogs when so many await loving homes, we will always be in a homeless animal crisis. Imagine what it’s like to work in a shelter—agonizing every second about the flood of animals coming in and working tirelessly to try and find homes for those who fill cages—only to see someone of your popularity and influence posing for a breeder’s Instagram page,” the letter remarked.

“It’s simple math: for every dog purchased, a dog in a shelter loses their chance at a home. If you were set on a Doberman, there are many rescues that would have happily worked with you to adopt one in need. We hope next time you’ll be kind and adopt one of the millions of animals dreaming of a better life. Thank you.”

For Biles and Owens, who are already proud pet parents to three other dogs – Biles’ French Bulldogs Lilo and Rambo, and Owens’ English Bulldog Zeus – this controversy strikes a personal chord.

Simone Biles’ deep connection with her pets

Simone Biles’ dogs have been much more than just pets for her. They have been a constant source of support and comfort, especially throughout her mental health issues at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Biles made the difficult choice to pull out of several Olympic finals in 2021 after experiencing “the twisties,” a mental block that makes a gymnast lose track of their body in the air. Back then, Lilo and Rambo were a lifeline for her.

“I definitely struggled after the Tokyo Games, and coming home to Lilo and Rambo gave me a special kind of support I didn’t realize I needed,” Biles shared with Healthline, describing how their enthusiastic, constant love helped her.

Reflecting on their role, she explained, “My dogs have had such a positive impact on my mental health, I can’t imagine where I’d be without them. Pets offer a love and support that is truly unconditional, and they do such a good job of reminding us to stay grounded and cherish the present.”

Their presence brings her a simple, healing joy. No doubt that sometimes, the best assistance comes from our four-legged canine friends.