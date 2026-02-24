Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles Come Together for International Event Days After Milan Olympics Trip

Paris 2024 Olympics – Artistic Gymnastics – Women’s Floor Exercise Final – Bercy Arena, Paris, France – August 05, 2024. Silver medallist Simone Biles of United States and bronze medallist Jordan Chiles of United States both react at the end of the final. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Paris 2024 Olympics – Artistic Gymnastics – Women’s Floor Exercise Final – Bercy Arena, Paris, France – August 05, 2024. Silver medallist Simone Biles of United States and bronze medallist Jordan Chiles of United States both react at the end of the final. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles touched down in Milan as spectators. And the two Olympians witnessed the chill of the high-stakes Winter Games. Biles spent her night at the event cheering on fellow American Ilia Malinin, offering him quiet words of support after a disappointing skate and proving that her influence extends far beyond her own competitions. And now, it looks like hers and Chiles’ next destination is already confirmed.

On Instagram, Forbes announced that Biles is set to be a featured speaker at the upcoming Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi. The event is scheduled to coincide with International Women’s Day on March 8, 2026.

The American media company excitedly wrote in one of their social media posts, “This is where legends show up and where the next generation rises.⁣”

This event would also feature Chiles.

Biles’ presence in Abu Dhabi feels particularly fitting on a day dedicated to celebrating women’s achievements. Over the course of her career, Biles has redefined what it means to be a champion, accumulating 11 Olympic medals and 30 world championship medals. But her legacy has been forged as much in vulnerability as in victory.

When she withdrew from multiple events at the Tokyo Olympics to prioritize her safety and mental health, she ignited a flurry of online criticism.

As her former teammate Aly Raisman wrote in a tribute for TIME’s 100 Most Influential People list: “Simone has faced – and withstood – mounting expectations, pressures, and adversity, which seem to intensify each year. She is both deeply human and undeniably superhuman.”

That courage has made her a beacon for women navigating pressure in all arenas.

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, Simone Biles returned to claim three more gold medals, but she later emphasized that the experience was about more than victory.

“I really took the time [in Paris] to cherish each and every moment, to take lots of photos and videos, and just have fun with the girls. It’s something I’ll never forget, and I’ll forever cherish.”

Reuters Paris 2024 Olympics – Artistic Gymnastics – Women’s Floor Exercise Victory Ceremony – Bercy Arena, Paris, France – August 05, 2024. Simone Biles of United States and Jordan Chiles of United States with their medals. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

For Chiles, the invitation carries a lot of meaning. Her journey to this moment has been anything but straightforward, and it has been intertwined with Biles every step of the way.

“Seeing Jordan’s growth has been exciting. You always want to see your friends thriving and leveling up. So to watch her from her younger years into her early adulthood has been a privilege,” Biles shared with Teen Vogue.

And the UCLA gymnast shares a similar sentiment.

“Having somebody like her, whether people see it or don’t see it – and I’ve been behind the scenes of what she’s gone through – it’s definitely cool to finally see that people are understanding where she’s coming from, not just as an athlete, but also as a human.”

So, what will this event feature?

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles will play a key role here

The Forbes 30/50 Summit, returning to Abu Dhabi from March 8 to 11, 2026, is designed as a multi-day gathering that bridges generations of female leadership. Now in its fifth year, the event brings together honorees from Forbes’ “30 Under 30” and “50 Over 50” lists.

The agenda moves beyond traditional panel discussions, featuring Idea Forums described as structured, impactful networking and workshop sessions where attendees engage in knowledge exchanges on topics ranging from corporate leadership and entrepreneurship to investment and the creative economy.

Forbes Women editor Maggie McGrath emphasized the summit’s purpose: “This year’s Summit will not only shine a spotlight on the incredible accomplishments of women globally but also provide an unparalleled platform for mentorship and cultural exchange that will guide and inspire the next generation of trailblazers.”

Beyond the conference rooms, participants experience immersive cultural programming, including tours of Abu Dhabi’s historic landmarks, a curated desert experience in Al Wathba, and an International Women’s Day Awards Gala held at the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Even Know Your Value founder Mika Brzezinski reflected, “Being on the ground in Abu Dhabi, witnessing the connections, the mentorship, and the momentum in real time, is a powerful reminder that when women come together with purpose, real impact follows.”

The summit is expected to convene over 1,000 attendees from more than 30 countries, and on International Women’s Day, both Jordan Chiles and Simone Biles will be the ones to watch.