Simone Biles and Suni Lee Spark New Opportunity After NFL Role Catches WNBA Photographer’s Eye

Simone Biles and Suni Lee have stepped off the mat and onto the sidelines, but not to compete. This time, they took on new roles as credentialed NFL photographers, capturing the action from the field (at different games). But as soon as the news circulated on social media, a well-known photographer in the WNBA, who documented the 2018 WNBA All-Star Weekend, applauded their decision and even proposed a new opportunity to them.

When Yahoo Sports tweeted about Lee and Biles’ photography stint on X, Bri Lewerke quickly commented on the post, saying, “I am absolutely here for the era of women athletes doing sports photography. I think it’s amazing for the visibility of women in the field.”

Lewerke’s own work frequently highlights female athletes, who are often overlooked by mainstream media. In the U.S., around 62.7 percent of sports photographers are men, while 37.3 percent are women.

Even at the Paris 2024 Olympics, women made up around 22 percent of the accredited photographers, with 133 women and 463 men of the total 596 accredited photographers.

Lewerke even added a push for what could come next, saying, “Now let’s get them doing women’s sports next.”

The world has already seen how Biles can change the conversation. Remember in 2021, when she stepped back from Olympic events due to the twisties, people were shocked at first.

Because athletes rarely spoke openly about mental pressure. But Biles did, explaining it wasn’t safe for her to continue. And soon after, other athletes began following suit.

Even WNBA star Breanna Stewart praised Simone for starting a conversation others were afraid to have. As she said, “She (Biles) used her platform to help others.”

But now, it seems Simone Biles and Suni Lee might soon start a new conversation, not about pausing in sport, but about participating in sport from a fresh point of view.

Exploring Simone Biles and Suni Lee’s time as photographers

Simone Biles used her photography skills at a primetime event of the Chicago Bears vs. the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium as part of the NFL Celebrity Photographer Series. The Olympic gold medalist appeared on the sidelines with all the credentials, under the guidance of experienced sports photographers.

Biles was seen passing through the same media areas where reporters, broadcasters, and photographers operate during major games while carrying a Sony camera.

Though she wore an official NFL media vest, it was personalized. The vest was personalized with the number “36,” a nod to her husband, Jonathan Owens.

Most intriguingly, Simone Biles even spoke with Olivia Culpo, an influencer who was on the field cheering on her husband Christian McCaffrey’s 49ers. However, the story didn’t begin with Simone; rather, it began a little earlier, during the chilly Christmas week.

Similarly, on Christmas Day, Suni Lee went onto the field at US Bank Stadium to take pictures of the Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions game. The Vikings are more than just a team to Lee, who is from Saint Paul, Minnesota; they are a part of who she is. Fittingly, the Vikings’ 23-10 victory thrilled the home crowd and slowed the Lions’ playoff push.