Simone Biles Asks Fans’ Help as iPhone Problem Leaves Her Stuck

ByRahul Goutam Hoom

Dec 13, 2025 | 5:44 AM EST

Simone Biles Asks Fans’ Help as iPhone Problem Leaves Her Stuck

Dec 13, 2025 | 5:44 AM EST

Imago

Imago

As far as gymnastics is concerned, Simone Biles is without peer, having established herself as one of the sport’s all-time greats with an arsenal of almost impossible twists and landings. But despite her extraordinary mastery of her own body and gravity, a far more common enemy—a nagging problem with her iPhone—has remained elusive.

When Biles, apparently at her breaking point, sought technical help from her enormous fanbase of 12.1 million followers, the conflict reached a very public climax. The Olympian took to Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of an annoying Apple error message. She wrote, “I’m so sick of receiving this message when I try to text someone….anyone else? And how tf do I fix this?”

Captured was the infamous “cannot send message” notification, along with the unexplained “iMessage needs to be enabled to send this message.”

Biles confirmed that the standard solution was not working by claiming, “My iMessage is turned on,” in the same Instagram story, highlighting the magnitude and complexity of the troubleshooting she had previously performed.

Imago

Well, Biles proved that she’s just like the rest of us when it comes to navigating the small digital hurdles; her method of choice, communicating directly with her fans, is evidence of the special and honest bond she has formed with them outside of competition. And when the gymnast has a bad moment, her admirers are there to support her.

The fans always stand with Simone Biles

By sharing the type of messages she gets from random people in one Instagram story on March 29, Simone Biles revealed the dark side of her existence. Shock and indignation rippled through the gymnastics world after a Reddit post featuring the horrific texts went viral. Nothing about her public presence, routines, or performances was meant to be critiqued. She had no choice but to receive these messages, as they were extremely personal and hit her where it hurt.

Biles said on social media, “Hope y’all are having a better day than me… these are the texts I receive from random a** numbers… by the way, y’all are f***** weird for this.” The idea that Simone Biles’s life is a walking textbook for internet stalkers to pore into and pry into because of her fame. Now here’s the issue.

This is something she never agreed to. However, her admirers are there for her while she’s going through tough times. An emotionally raw and profoundly serious fan expressed their message— “Being famous sounds awful. And people are why” —perfectly capturing the gravity of the situation.

So, amidst the animosity, she finds inspiration and strength from her devoted followers, who stand with her through the tough times.

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

