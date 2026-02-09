Simone Biles Clears Mikaela Shiffrin’s Doubts Heading Into Milan Winter Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin will be entering the Winter Olympics on the back of 108 World Cup wins. For reference, this number is two dozen more than what any other skier has managed to achieve in history. Surprisingly, despite dominating the skiing realm constantly, Shiffrin still has doubts about her GOAT status. And in order to clear her doubts, the 30-year-old resorted to the very best, Simone Biles.

“There’s so many different arguments for why you are the GOAT. And I guess you could say that about me, but at the same time, like, I haven’t necessarily dominated in every single event. In the same way,” said Shiffrin.

Sensing her dilemma, Biles pointed out a very important parameter by which it would be clear who the GOAT of alpine skiing was, and that was her record. Setting aside her 108 wins in the World Cup circuit, Shiffrin recently surpassed Ingemar Stenmark’s record of overall wins. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

The US alpine skiing legend has clinched 18 medals on global platforms till now. This includes a couple of gold medals and a silver medal at the Olympics. Speaking about her records in the World Championships, Shiffrin has eight gold, four silver, and three bronze medals to elevate herself to an elite level.

Yet, despite so much on paper, Shiffrin was still confused about all the ‘different’ things. And once again, it was Simone Biles who came forward to clear all her doubts.

“At the end of the day, I feel like we’re just athletes doing what we love. But I do know the work that I’ve put in to get where I am at. And I do recognize how I’ve pushed the sport forward. And I hope you feel like the same,” said Biles.

Well, there’s no doubt about how hard both athletes have pushed themselves to get to this level. As Shiffrin looks forward to continuing her dominance in the Winter Olympics, here’s a look at how both the GOATs braved the odds.

Mikaela Shiffrin and Simone Biles revisit Olympic heartbreak and the weight of expectations

While the two women dominated two different sporting realms, they faced and overcame the same pain and heartbreak in their Olympic careers. Mikaela Shiffrin joined Simone Biles to reflect upon how they faced major setbacks in the Beijing Winter Olympics and Tokyo Summer Olympics.

The gymnastics legend faced one of the toughest phases of her life when she was forced to withdraw from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics owing to ‘Twisties’. She chose to prioritize her mental health. However, following the withdrawal, being the biggest medal prospect for her nation, she faced massive backlash and criticism.

Reflecting on the nightmarish experience she shared, “I was in the best shape of my life [in Tokyo], I thought I was mentally and physically [ready], but that’s certainly not the case.”

Biles further added how she feels that people support while one is rising, but resent once they rise too much. And once the setback hits, people never miss the chance to criticize and share their two cents. Recalling the phase that Biles went through, Shiffrin said,

“I remember watching you in Tokyo, and there’s this crazy feeling,” said Shiffrin. She further added, “I felt like I was you in a weird way… the emotions, the uncertainty, all of a sudden that like pummels you over the head.”

Mikaela Shiffrin’s performance at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics was one of the most unexpected disappointments of the Games. Although she entered as the favorite for multiple medals, she finished the Olympics without reaching the podium in any of the six events. Now, as she finally returns, vying for the highest pedestal, only time can tell what the future holds for the skiing maestro.