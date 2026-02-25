Simone Biles Completes Personal Milestone After Returning From Milan Olympics

Simone Biles traded the competition floor for the spectator stands at the Milan Olympics as she cheered on the figure skaters and embraced the role of mentor to athletes like Ilia Malinin, who navigated the weight of expectation. But after days of travel that included a lot of pasta, spa visits, and time well spent with husband Jonathan Owens, the most decorated gymnast in history has returned to the United States to celebrate a different kind of milestone.

Upon arriving back on American soil, Biles shared a quiet moment with her millions of followers, posting an Instagram story and stating, “First home cooked dinner in the new house.”

The note accompanied an image showing two bowls of spaghetti resting on the desk with a bouquet of roses arranged in a simple water jar nearby. And the house in question is a custom-built waterfront mansion in Spring, Texas, just outside Houston, that Biles and Owens have been working toward since before they were even engaged.

The design process began in 2020, taking a full year just to complete the plans before they could even break ground. After navigating what Biles described as a lengthy approval process with the Homeowners Association (HOA), construction finally started in February 2022.

Well, for the next three years, the couple watched their vision slowly take shape, all while Biles prepared for and competed in her third Olympic Games in Paris, married Owens in a 2023 courthouse ceremony followed by a celebration in Mexico, and supported her husband through his tenure with the Chicago Bears.

Imago February 14, 2026, Rho, Lombardy, Italy: US legendary gymnast SIMONE BILES and her husband JONATHAN OWENS walk towards the Milano Speed skating, Eisschnelllauf arena to attend the Men s 500m of the Speed Skating at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS Rho Italy – ZUMAc179 20260214_oly_c179_002 Copyright: xMickaelxChavetx

Their dream project finally reached completion on November 11, 2025. And Biles celebrated it by posting it on her Instagram with a funny remark, stating, “They lied when they said 9 months to build.” The laugh reflected on their estimated timeline that stretched far beyond what they initially thought of.

The homecoming marks a new chapter for the couple, whose immediate future holds some uncertainty given Owens’ status as an unrestricted free agent heading into the 2026 NFL season. However, Biles already has her calendar marked for an international visit in a few days.

Simone Biles is ready for a new trip

Recently, Forbes announced that Simone Biles is set to be a featured speaker at the upcoming Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi during International Women’s Day on March 8, 2026. And the event will also feature her fellow Team USA gymnast, Jordan Chiles.

Biles’ legacy, which includes 11 Olympic medals and 30 world championship medals, has transformed the lives of many women who have found a perfect role model in her.

Indeed, former teammate Aly Raisman once opened up in a tribute for TIME’s 100 Most Influential People list, stating, “Simone has faced – and withstood – mounting expectations, pressures, and adversity, which seem to intensify each year. She is both deeply human and undeniably superhuman.”

Similarly, Chiles said, “Having somebody like her, whether people see it or don’t see it – and I’ve been behind the scenes of what she’s gone through – it’s definitely cool to finally see that people are understanding where she’s coming from, not just as an athlete, but also as a human.”

1,000 attendees from more than 30 countries are set to attend the Forbes 30/50 Summit, and both Biles and Chiles will work towards empowering more women on an auspicious day.