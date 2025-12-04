Simone Biles Continues to Remain in Elite Company as Latest 2025 Earnings Revealed

Essentials Inside The Story Even while away from gymnastics, Simone Biles' star power shines through her earnings for 2025.

Biles makes the elite list of highest-paid athletes again, for the second consecutive time.

While most of her counterparts on the list come from tennis, she continues to be the lone wolf representing gymnastics.

Last year at the Paris Olympics, Simone Biles silenced every doubt left from Tokyo’s “twisties” scare, roaring back with three golds and a silver to reaffirm her status as the greatest gymnast of all time. After that domination, the 28-year-old shifted gears, taking a break and traveling the world, focusing on herself, yet never slowing down her financial momentum. Even while on a break, Biles remains a turnover powerhouse, once again landing among the highest-paid athletes of 2025.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Sportico has released its latest list of the world’s highest-paid women athletes, and Simone Biles once again secures a spot in the top 20. The 28-year-old brought in $11 million in 2025, an impressive figure considering she spent the year away from competition. This payout places her 11th on the 2025 list. Last year, Biles held a slight advantage; she earned $11.2 million, landing inside the top 10. In the updated rankings, she slips one position but remains one of the most marketable and highest-paid athletes globally.

Well, here’s the catch: Simone Biles’ brand value hasn’t dipped in the slightest, even during her hiatus. Last year, out of her $11.2 million earnings, only $200,000 came from competition, while a massive $11 million flowed in through endorsements. And this year, the story is no different. Her commercial pull remains as strong as ever. This year, the tennis stars again make up most of the high-earners, with Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, and Iga Swiatek taking the top three positions, raking in $31M, $30M and $23.1M respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chinese-American freestyle skiing sensation Eileen Gu ranked fourth on the list with a final payout of $23 million, while Caitlin Clark secured the sixth spot, closing the year with an impressive $16.1 million in total earnings. While the endorsements for many athletes increased or decreased this year, Simone Biles’ brand value remained constant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inside Gymnastics Magazine (@insidegym) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Being the most decorated gymnast of all time comes with its own set of highs and lows. While Simone Biles enjoys her time away from competitions, the gymnastics community continues to hope for her return. And whenever Simone Biles gets asked the most inevitable question about a comeback, she has spoken with honesty, expressing, “I don’t want the doctors to be like, ‘Hey, you can’t move on. I’m grateful that if this (Paris) was the end, that I got to choose my ending”.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, she hasn’t ruled out her LA28 comeback, “There’s more to it…we’ll definitely see.” LA is just a few years away, and if Simone Biles decides to compete there, she would need to ramp up her preparations starting from the 2026 season. But for now, nothing can be said with certainty. However, for now, the gymnast is making sure to rock her business deals.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Simone Biles aims to become a sporting savant

Her career as a gymnast has been motivating and financially strong. After decades in the sport, Simone Biles has built a brand value that continues to attract new ventures and endorsements. In 2021, she ended her deal with Nike and signed with Athleta, a partnership that made her both the face of the brand and a collaborator involved in product design.

Throughout her career, the gymnast has partnered up with brands like Visa, United Airlines, Uber Eats, Core Power, Oreo, Nabisco, Powerade, and much more. Back in February, she joined Religion of Sports, a production company founded by Tom Brady, Michael Strahan, and filmmaker Gotham Chopra. As of December, she acts as a creative partner and board member.

That’s not all. Biles and her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, have made several real-estate investments as well. The most cherished investment they made is their $3 million Texas mansion, which includes a large personal gym with high ceilings and tall windows, a home theatre, a game room, a wet bar, and much more. With a net worth touching $20 million, she has made a substantial fortune for herself.