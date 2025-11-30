Simone Biles Delights Fans With Playful Game Day Routine After Jonathan Owens’ Bears Win

The Giants, Saints, Vikings, and now the Eagles and Bears have all edged out opponents in nail-biting finishes this season, but there’s been one constant in those thriller wins: Simone Biles in the stands. Arguably the greatest gymnast of all time, Biles has turned every Chicago Bears game into her personal tour stop. Call it a game-day streak or a “catch ’em all” mission, she’s been everywhere, and this week, she even dropped a rare sneak peek into her daily routine.

Taking to her TikTok handle, the 11-time Olympic medalist shared a sneak peek into her game-day routine. After waking up from her beauty sleep, she brushes her teeth, heads out to watch the Bears game, spends a moment with her husband, Jonathan Owens, and eventually wraps up the day by flying back home on a chartered plane. Quite a day for the greatest gymnast of all time, but this is the new normal for her this year.

The gymnast has spent this entire year packing and unpacking. On Thanksgiving Day, she posted a TikTok montage from her chartered flight to the Chicago Bears game, traveling with her girls and quite literally swinging through the clouds. At this point, it’s fair to say she’s spent more time on planes than on the ground.

Simone Biles and NFL Chicago Bears Safety Jonathan Owens attend a game at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. Jonathan Owens is now a safety for the Chicago Bears.

Her travel streak really began back in February, when she and her husband, Jonathan Owens, jetted off for their honeymoon, first to South Africa, and later to Belize. Since then, it’s been nonstop flights, nonstop games, and nonstop momentum. After that, she went on a full-blown tripping goal with her friends, from hopping across the British Virgin Islands, then jetting off to Las Vegas in a girls’ getaway, and then flying to Australia for vacation.

Oh, did we forget to mention that she was in Argentina in the middle to improve her mental health as well? It’s been a trip year for her, and guess what, everything changed when she decided to marry Jonathan Owens.

Everything changed for Simone Biles when she decided to marry Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles has often said she knew Jonathan Owens was the one from the very beginning. The two first connected on the exclusive dating app Raya five years ago, and their chemistry was instant. After their first date, Biles went home and immediately told her friends she had met her dream man. From that moment on, she was completely smitten with Owens.

“Gosh… It wouldn’t even be giddy. What is the right term? I could not stand when a girl says, ‘Oh, my god, I knew he was the one because…’ What is that feeling like? What does that even mean? I don’t know the term for it, but as soon as I met Jonathan, I remember coming home and telling my friends because they were at my house getting ready with me for that little date. I came back, and I was like, ‘Oh, I think I’m going to marry him.”

After the first date, the feeling was completely unfamiliar for her; She had only been in one relationship before marrying Owens. Of course, she was quite scared, just like every other girl in the very first, but with time she realized that she had found her forever love in Jonathan Owens.