Simone Biles Draws Criticism From Chicago Fans After Bulls–Jazz NBA Game Appearance

It seems Simone Biles is a lucky charm for Chicago. Be it the Bulls or the Bears, her presence at games turns heads, but not always in the way she might expect! That was the case when she made a surprise appearance at the Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz NBA game, which quickly sparked criticism from fans online.
On January 14, 2026, the Chicago Bulls hosted the Utah Jazz in a regular-season matchup at the United Center in Chicago. The game was close from start to finish, with the Bulls narrowly winning 128-126. During the matchup, the arena camera spotted Simone Biles courtside, and her image flashed across the Jumbotron.
Simone Biles was wearing a black Bulls sweatshirt showing her team spirit, paired with tall, fluffy white boots with red toes peeking out at the front. Unlike her usual appearances with husband Jonathan Owens, she attended this game with a group of friends. Biles even shared a social media update, captioned, “GWORLS NIGHTTTT,” showing off a fun night with her girlfriends.
Soon after, Chicago Bulls broadcaster Alyssa Bergamini shared a post on X showing Biles at the game: “Simone Biles in the house at the UC! She is our Chicago Queen!”
Simone Biles in the house at the UC!
She is our Chicago Queen! 👑 pic.twitter.com/PMlOhKszw5
— Alyssa Bergamini (@AlyssaBergamini) January 15, 2026
The tweet went viral quickly, and the fans were ruthless.
Many argued that she had far less connection to Chicago basketball than she did to the Bears. Comments flooded in across the internet as people debated whether one NBA game was really enough to crown her the “Chicago Queen.”
Fans push back as Simone Biles’ “Chicago queen” label draws criticism
One fan added, “Umm, no, she’s not.”
Another commented, “She’s the farthest thing from being a Chicago queen.”
Then, one wrote, “Seriously….Chicago Queen?”
High-profile athletes often draw attention when they appear at games, but fans don’t always appreciate them being labeled as “queens” after a single appearance.
Since the Paris Olympics, Simone Biles has been a familiar face at almost every Chicago Bears game just to support her husband, Jonathan Owens. Biles has consistently attended the NFL games, whether from the stands or sidelines, with her customized gameday outfit that has Owens’ name and his number 36 jersey.
And even most recently, at the Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Wild Card playoff game on January 10, 2026, Biles brought a small teddy bear. That “good luck bear” was attached to her bag while supporting Owens. And the Bears won the game 31-27 and moved on to the next round.
Since the Bears didn’t have another game until January 18 against the Los Angeles Rams, Simone Biles attended the Bulls vs Jazz NBA game. That’s what bothered some fans: they felt that calling her a “Chicago Queen” for a single NBA appearance, while her consistent, visible support is for the NFL team, didn’t quite sit right with the local fanbase.
One comment read, “She’s an absolute clown,” while another remarked, “Meh. Self-absorbed female. I couldn’t care less.”
Even so, this wasn’t the first time she attended and supported the Bulls.
On November 7, 2024, Simone Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, attended the Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves game at the United Center. During that game, the Bulls gave them a special gift: matching Bulls jerseys with their last names on the back and the number 36 (Jonathan Owens’ number with the Chicago Bears).
Now it seems Simone Biles returned the favor by showing up at another Bulls game with Bulls Jerseys, but Chicago fans weren’t as enthusiastic this time!
