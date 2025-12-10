Simone Biles Draws Special Offer From Star Figure Skater Weeks Before 2026 Winter Olympics

Ever since Simone Biles smashed it at the Paris Olympics with four medals, everyone’s been asking the same thing: “Is she retiring?” And honestly… she hasn’t been competing. She’s been living her best life: enjoying her honeymoon after a year of marriage, cheering on her husband at NFL games, hanging out with friends. Gymnastics? Not so much.

Fast forward to December 2025, and it seems Biles might be exploring a completely new path: one that leads to the Winter Olympics 2026. Yes, you read that right. The sport? Figure skating. And yes… it looks like figure skating might be her next adventure.

Recently, Simone Biles was spotted on the ice, and surprisingly, she handled it like a pro, maintaining her balance with ease. That’s when Lilah Fear, Britain’s top ice dancer and freshly crowned Grand Prix Final bronze medalist, stepped in with some advice. She shared: “Okay, hold on. I saw a thing online that she wanted to learn. And I said to the universe, I will be her teacher. Guess they didn’t hear me, so I’ll teach you still, Simone, anytime. That’s pretty nice.”

