Simone Biles Drops Another Future Career Hint After Hurting Her Elbows in Training

Simone Biles has been dabbling in new hobbies lately, ranging from horseback riding to trying out different lessons between seasons. But her newest adventure has captured fans’ attention more than anything else. The gymnastics legend has now stepped onto the ice, and along with a few stumbles, she may have dropped a surprising hint about her future.

In her recent TikTok video, the Olympic gymnast cast her very first ice skating lesson live to her followers. When she started out, she was pretty confident, claiming that she had the balance part covered on the smooth ice. The envy surrounding her effortlessness turned into an immediate stumble in the next few frames, leaving her laughing as she recovered. She persisted in her attempt to figure out the braking technique, and, surprisingly, she nailed it on her very first try – the perfect morale boost that the Olympian needed.

“I feel better than I thought I would feel.”

Then came backward skating. She let out a scream on her first attempt. But things had progressed well on her fourth try. Soon, her natural athleticism kicked in. She understood the physics of leaning forward, arms extended. She spun twice before one leg popped up in the third rotation like a swirl. Simone Biles even experimented with a forward Y-spiral-like move, showing the skills that made her a gymnastics icon. By the end, she gave the lesson a 7/10 rating before hinting at a possible future in the sport, referencing the 2005 Disney movie, Ice Princess.

The message read, “2028…figure skating?”

But not everything was as smooth. In another TikTok video, Simone Biles took a tough fall on the ice. With concerns lighting up, a fan asked if she was okay in the comments section. Her usual humor resurfaced in her response.

“Elbow hurts a bit, but I’m alright.”

Even with bumps, bruises, and a lot of laughter, Biles showcased that she’s a fast learner with commendable control over her body. And with that in mind, figure skating doesn’t seem too far-fetched for the ‘Queen of Flips’. But this is not the first time she has hinted at a future in figure skating.

Back in August 2025, InsideMagazine shared an Instagram post hyping up the possibility of witnessing Simone Biles at the 2030 Winter Olympics.

“Biles said she plans to give ice skating a try – as a hobby! But with that athletic talent and champion mindset, I mean, you never know! Biles has been taking horseback riding lessons as of late and has her eyes on ice skating next.”

Is your question ‘Why not train earlier?’

Simone Biles opens up about the delay in her ice skating training

During a brief conversation with PEOPLE back in November, the 28-year-old weighed in on her activities outside the gym. Other than Pilates, the Olympian revealed her interest in horseback riding and ice skating. We already know that she has been engaged in horseback riding lessons for quite some time, and the motivation came because the stables are in close proximity to her home in Texas. And the story is similar to ice skating.

“I want to start taking ice skating lessons, just because the rink is three minutes from my house.”

The same factor that influenced horseback riding fueled ice skating as well – challenges close to her home.

“It looks a little bit different, I feel like it’s a bit daring and just exploring.”

It has been a few weeks since the valued $3 million Texas mansion was completed. So why didn’t she get an earlier start?

“Yesterday, it was either horseback riding or my first ice skating lesson,” Biles reasoned. “And then my horseback riding lesson teacher was like, ‘I’m available!’ And I was like, ‘Okay, cool. We can hold off ice skating a little bit longer.'”

Whether she’s spinning, sauntering, or joking about 2028, Simone Biles is embracing new challenges with the same fearless spirit that made her a legend. And as she settles into her new routines in Texas, her playful hint suggests one thing… This won’t be her last surprise.