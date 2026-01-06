brand-logo
Simone Biles Explores Another New Interest While Sharing a Candid Suggestion

Maleeha Shakeel

Jan 6, 2026

Imago

Imago

After Simone Biles won three gold medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics, she has been living a life away from the mats that seems lighter and freer. This past year, fans saw her cheering for her husband, Jonathan Owens, in NFL stadiums, enjoying sunny vacations, and trying hobbies like horse racing and figure skating. And if that wasn’t enough, she has now added another fun interest to the list.

Just recently, Biles shared a story on her Instagram of her in her living room playing Wii Baseball, a motion-controlled baseball game that lets players pitch, bat, and throw using the controller. The TV screen showed a stadium view and a pitcher throwing the ball toward the batter (Simone).

Biles also added a candid suggestion, writing, “We’ve been playing Wii nonstop. Highly recommend buying one.” It looks like, apart from gymnastics and the NFL, Biles is also exploring baseball (kind of). Though, this time, there were no backflips on the mound.

After all, in 2024, she was even invited to throw out the first pitch for the Houston Astros ahead of the second game of the World Series. It wasn’t just any ordinary pitch either, with Biles, sporting the bright orange Astros jersey, executing a flawless twisting backflip before pitching the ball to the catcher.

Imago

And just last year, Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens attended an MLB game at Wrigley Field, and the Olympic champ shared a story from the stands, writing, “summer time chi.”

Biles has frequently given fans glimpses of her life beyond gymnastics, from cheering in the stands to vacationing abroad to playing a baseball video game at home. And that is just one part of her new journey.

Simone Biles is making up for lost time

Last year, Simone Biles opened up about all the experiences she missed out on growing up, saying, “I’ve never been to prom or homecoming or the football games any of that stuff. And now I feel like I’m doing all the sporting events, going to all of my husband’s football games, and checking those off the bucket list.”

Biles has clearly been fulfilling those wishes, with her presence now a mainstay at Owens’ games. She also took up horseback riding lessons near her home in Texas recently.

“So I was bored one day and I was like, ‘What am I going to do?’ And I was like, ‘I’m going to start taking horseback riding lessons.’ Because, why not? It’s literally here,” she revealed.

She’s also been doing Pilates, keeping her body moving in a way that feels more relaxed rather than strict. A multi-hyphenate powerhouse, Biles continued experimenting by hitting the ice: “Come with me to my first ice skating lesson.” In the accompanying clip posted to social media, she practiced stopping on the ice, skating backwards, and spinning around.

Afterward, she rated herself: “My lesson I would say is a 7 out of 10. That was pretty good.” Of course, she added her playful twist: “2028…figure skating?”

Then on December 29, 2025, Simone stepped behind the camera at the San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears NFL game, working as a credentialed photographer while supporting her husband, Jonathan Owens.

With all the excitement, questions still linger about the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. But Biles isn’t rushing. “I’m taking it one step at a time, one day at a time, before I make any other decisions surrounding LA 2028,” she said.

At the moment, Simone Biles’ life is full of exploration, whether that’s horseback riding, skating, taking pictures from the sidelines, or just watching the sporting events she didn’t have access to as a kid.

