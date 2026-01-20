Simone Biles Faces NFL Fan Backlash After Chicago Bears’ Loss Despite Stunning Sideline Appearance

If the Chicago Bears win or lose, Simone Biles isn’t about to stop cheering for them. After all, her husband, Jonathan Owens, plays safety for the team, and Biles has never missed a chance to support him. Ever since the Paris Olympics and her GOAT tour wrapped up, she’s been spending as much time as possible with Owens, even if it means braving freezing temperatures on the sidelines.

But despite her presence at the Bears’ recent playoff game, it seems not everyone in the NFL fanbase has been impressed with her.

Well, on Sunday, January 18, 2026, Simone Biles attended the Bears’ playoff game versus the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field. And she surely turned heads in a customized beige long coat with action shots of Owens, his name on the back, and his jersey number 36 was stitched proudly. She completed the look with pointed boots, a silver necklace, and subtle winter-inspired makeup, which glittered under the stadium lights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even her hair looked perfect… she wore a long, straight wig, parted in the center, rich dark brown with caramel highlights around her face. Even NBC’s @SNFonNBC also gave fans a look at Biles in that getup while on the air.

Clearly, when it comes to supporting Owens, Simone Biles goes all in. The game itself, however, didn’t go Chicago’s way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chicago fought hard, tying the score late with a touchdown from Caleb Williams to Cole Kmet, sending the game into overtime. But the Rams won 20‑17 on a 42‑yard field goal by Harrison Mevis after Williams threw an interception early in OT.

With that kick, the Rams advanced to the NFC Championship, ending the Bears’ playoff hopes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Even though Simone Biles was cheering loudly and wearing her custom outfit, some NFL fans weren’t impressed and didn’t hold back.

Fans mock Simone Biles during Bears appearances

One fan added, “Ugly wig.” Well, it seems some people still focus on Biles’ hair rather than her achievements. But this kind of criticism isn’t new; fans have long had opinions about her hair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even during the 2024 Olympic Games, Simone Biles dealt with online comments while simply riding a bus with her natural high ponytail. In a video, she looked into the camera with the caption: “Don’t come for me about my hair. IT WAS DONE, but the bus has NO AC & it’s like 9,000 degrees … oh & a 45 min ride.”

Initially, Biles felt pressure about her hair. “I used to worry about [my hair being considered] not professional,” she said. “But I’m not embarrassed about it anymore.” So, yes, Biles priority has always been to feel confident in herself rather than living up to anyone else’s ridiculous expectations.

One fan recently asked, “Why do you guys highlight this woman so much? Do the other players not have wives?”

ADVERTISEMENT

yep, there are plenty of other NFL partners who get attention. Taylor Swift’s appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games have become a cultural event, drawing media coverage every time she shows up. Olivia Culpo, model and former Miss Universe, married to 49ers star Christian McCaffrey, has become a fan favorite on the sidelines. Singer Ciara regularly supports her husband, quarterback Russell Wilson, with standout outfits.

Imago Credits: Instagram/@Simonebiles

What sets Simone Biles apart is that she was already a global sports icon with 11 Olympic medals, not someone whose fame came through the NFL. That naturally brings more attention from fans, the media, and even the Bears, who often feature her on their official social media channels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her presence isn’t just sideline support either. On December 28, 2025, during the Bears vs. 49ers Sunday Night Football game, Biles officially served as a credentialed sideline photographer, wearing a press vest and carrying a camera. The NFL invited her as part of a celebrity photographer series. Not everyone loved it, though. One fan commented, “The new Taylor Swift…No thanks.”

Another added, “She’s so annoying,” while another joked, “That’s why they lost lol,” referencing her game-day outfits.

Still, Biles has always owned her personal style. During the wild-card clash against the Packers, she showed up in a black longline leather coat with fur accents and a painted image of Jonathan Owens. At the Bears’ home game against the Bengals, she wore a navy rhinestone hoodie-and-pants set featuring Owens’ name and jersey number.

ADVERTISEMENT

Love it or mock it, Biles is showing up for her husband while keeping her style unapologetically her own.