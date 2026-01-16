Simone Biles Left Emotional by Gabby Douglas’ Absence as Team USA Mates Reunite a Decade After Olympic Glory

A decade ago, the world watched as the five members of the US women’s gymnastics team, who were Simone Biles, Laurie Hernandez, Aly Raisman, Madison Kocian, and Gabby Douglas, stood atop the podium in Rio de Janeiro, their gold medals shining under the Olympic lights. This “Final Five” squad didn’t just win; they dominated. On every apparatus, they secured the highest score, which led to the United States’ second consecutive team gold.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Fast forward to 2026, a decade later, they had their virtual reunion, which was shared by Simone Biles on her Instagram story. The gymnast shared screenshots of a lively FaceTime call, captioning it “FINAL FIVE FACETIME @lauriehernandez @alyraisman @madison_kocian,” tagging Hernandez, Raisman, and Kocian. However, since one of their members, Douglas, was missing, Biles wrote: “missing you @gabbycvdouglas”

This is a developing report…