Simone Biles Left Off Another Prestigious List After Years of Consecutive Appearances

Can you guess the highest-paid female athletes in 2025? Well, at the top, it’s Coco Gauff with a $33 million. But Simone Biles… you’d think she’d be in the top 10, right? Surprisingly, she isn’t! Even Forbes’ 10th spot goes to Jessica Pegula with $12.3 million. Wait, what? According to ImpactWealth.org, Simone Biles’ net worth in 2025 is $25 million, which is $12.7 million higher than Jessica Pegula’s. So, why isn’t she on the list? Well, the reason is bigger than we think.

Recently, Forbes released The World’s Highest-Paid Female Athletes 2025, listing 20 stars from sports like rugby, alpine skiing, track and field, tennis, and more. But here’s the surprise: no gymnast made the cut.

And here’s why: last year, Simone Biles won three golds and a silver at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Since then, she hasn’t competed in any gymnastics events in 2025. Forbes’ list only counts athletes who were active during the year. So, despite her massive fame and earning power, Biles didn’t make it this time. What’s even more shocking is that since 2021, Simone has always been on the list.

To give you an idea, here’s her track record. In 2021, she ranked 4th with around $10.1 million. And in doing so, she became one of the first gymnasts in many years to make that list. And then in 2022, she was again in this list, ranked at 8th with about $10 million. For the 2023 list, she landed at number 16 with $7.1 million.

Then 2024 happened. Sure, the Tokyo Olympics didn’t go exactly as planned. She had to withdraw due to twisties from five events, but still managed to win bronze on the balance beam. Then she came back for Paris 2024 and wow… she dominated again. And this made her earn a spot at number 10 on Forbes’ list with $11.2 million. That performance earned her a spot at number 10 on Forbes’ list with $11.2 million. However, this year, Forbes’ lists have excluded her, not just in this one.

Earlier this month, Forbes revealed their 30 Under 30 list, which shows 30 influential young people under the age of 30. Simone Biles, who is 28, wasn’t included. Why? Not because of her earnings or influence, but because Forbes doesn’t repeat athletes who have already been featured. Since she was previously included back in 2017, she was simply ineligible for the new list. But why was she on the list in the first place?

Well, by the age of 19, Simone Biles had already become a global superstar. She had won four Olympic gold medals and one bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Thus, made hers one of the most successful and decorated gymnasts in the world, all at an incredibly young age. But the fact that she didn’t appear on some Forbes lists this year doesn’t mean she’s vanished from other accolades and recognitions.

Simone Biles shows the world there’s more than medals

This year, Forbes published their America’s Most Powerful Women in Sports 2025, and Simone Biles was listed at 18. And honestly, it’s no surprise. As the world’s most decorated gymnast, she had nothing left to prove in Paris 2024, but she went out there and proved it anyway. Her Olympic comeback, which included a gold in the individual all-around and her 11th overall Olympic medal, made one thing crystal clear: Biles is in a league of her own.

Her accolades didn’t stop there. At the Laureus World Sports Awards 2025, she won the World Sportswoman of the Year Award, proving she’s still dominating the biggest stages. She also took home multiple ESPY Awards, including Best Female Athlete and Best Championship Performance, becoming the first two-time Best Female Athlete recipient since Ronda Rousey in 2014-15 (she first won in 2017).

So the big question now is: will Simone Biles add more honors to her list in 2026? Well, that’s uncertain. She’s not competing in gymnastics anymore. This year, she’s often seen enjoying life, watching her husband play in NFL games, traveling, and just living her best life. Whether she plans a comeback is still unknown. Even Simone herself has hinted at the idea of stepping back.

About the LA 28 Olympics, she said, “Because I’ve accomplished so much, there’s almost nothing left to do… I’m at a point in my career where I’m humble enough to know when to be done.” She also admitted, “My body is aging.” Still, there’s no official announcement from her about retirement.