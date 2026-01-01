Simone Biles Makes Honest Confession During New NFL Role, Making A Stern Request to Bears

On December 28, Simone Biles didn’t step onto the sidelines to cheer for her husband, Jonathan Owens, or to follow her usual gameday routine; she was there to capture the game. As part of their celebrity photographer series, the NFL gave Biles media credentials, a press vest, and a Sony camera to capture the clash between the Bears and the 49ers. Now, the BTS moments are out, where Biles can be heard making a pretty valid request.

Biles posted a video from that game, introducing herself as a “photographer” for a day. Fans watched her experiment with focus, zoom, and camera angles like a true professional. She even snapped photos of her husband, joking about how “the lighting is bad.” Owens tried to help her, but it was clear Biles knew exactly what she was doing.

And while she clearly enjoyed the experience, she also laughingly requested, “If y’all post anything, give me credits.”

The Olympic champion also had professional photographers working alongside her, who even complimented her photography skills, saying how “tough” it can be to capture NFL action live. But Simone Biles kept clicking away and was intent on getting every shot, even succeeding in taking a fantastic shot of one of the “opps” – Fred Warne.

“I like to stay in a safe zone because I know these men would crush me,” joked Biles, who stands at 4’8″. But her photography stint wasn’t all about football, she even met Canadian actor Simu Liu in between.

“I’ve seen a lot of work,” said Biles before asking, “So who are you rooting for today?” Liu (correctly) replied, “I don’t know; I mean, the Bears, obviously.”

As the warm-ups began to end, the 28-year-old followed her regular tradition, kissing Owens and wishing him good luck. But the night didn’t end on a high for Biles and Owens, as Chicago fell to San Francisco in a close 42‑38 contest.

Nevertheless, Simone Biles’ debut as an NFL photographer was memorable. Be it on the gymnastics floor or in the NFL media zone, Simone Biles shows that she does it all with confidence. But these aren’t the only sports she’s into; Biles has been expanding her sporting horizons in various directions.

Simone Biles is in her experimental era

After winning four medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Simone Biles has been exploring all kinds of new ventures outside of gymnastics. Recently, she started taking horseback riding lessons near her Texas home.

“There are stables right next to my house, and it’s here,” Biles said. “So it’s all fencing and equestrian. I was bored one day, and I was like, ‘What am I going to do?’ And I was like, ‘I’m going to start taking horseback riding lessons.’ Because, why not? It’s literally here.”

She added, “And our house owner right now, he has a whole bunch of horses, and he’s always offered it. So I was like, ‘Okay, yeah, I’m definitely doing that!’” Simone has been enjoying the lessons, wearing proper riding boots, and embracing the pace and challenge of the sport.

And if that wasn’t enough, she also tried ice skating. Biles uploaded a video of her initial lesson on the ice, where she practiced the basics: how to stop, how to skate backwards, and even attempted a very simple spin.

“I feel better than I thought I would feel,” she said. “My lesson, I would say, is a 7 out of 10. That was pretty good.” It was indeed a good one, but Biles also joked about her future in the sport: “2028…figure skating?”

From gymnastics to NFL photography, horseback riding, ice skating, and more, Simone Biles is going further than ever before, and she’s doing it all with a whole lot of confidence and curiosity.