Simone Biles’ Million-Dollar Partners Help Her Prepare for Jonathan Owens’ NFL Weekend

These days, you might as well say Simone Biles and the Chicago Bears go hand in hand. The 11-time Olympic medalist has been a constant presence at back-to-back games: Giants, Saints, and Vikings; she has attended it all. And with her husband, Jonathan Owens, and the Bears set to face the Pittsburgh Steelers, she’s back in the spotlight yet again. Only this time, there’s a twist, a special surprise from her million-dollar sponsor that’s got everyone talking.

Taking to her TikTok handle, the star gymnast shared a video revealing a special gift from Athleta, a custom-made jacket. The clip captures Biles unboxing a sleek grey-and-black piece, personalized with Jonathan Owens’ name engraved on the back and his jersey number displayed on both shoulders. The voiceover exclaimed, “No, no, no, no, because this right here? This? 10 out of 10,” while Simone Biles held up the jacket and beamed wide.

For those who don’t know, Biles has been partnered with Athleta since 2021, and the hooded jacket proved stylish enough for her game-day look. Taking to her Instagram, the most decorated gymnast of all time shared a snapshot of herself sporting the outfit, topped off with a cap to fend off the cold, alongside a caption that read, “Ready for another weekend of Football, @Athleta.”

Imago CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 10: Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles kisses her husband, Jonathan Owens 36 of the Chicago Bears, on the sideline before the game between the New England Patriots and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 10, 2024. Photo by Ben Hsu/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 10 Patriots at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon224241110161

Last time, the gymnast went all out and embraced a street-style vibe, choosing baggy, oversized silhouettes for the Chicago Bears game against the Minnesota Vikings, a thriller the Bears won 19-17. In fact, Biles recently shared a series of images on Instagram, showing off her stylish, custom-made football fits that highlighted Owens, including neon sunglasses and oversized jerseys.

But Athleta isn’t the only one behind her bespoke wardrobe – enter Kelly Daley, the self-taught designer with a bold artistic vision who regularly works with pro-athletes and their families to design sport-inspired outfits. And with Biles, Daley can really unleash her creativity.

“Honestly, I reach out … and let [them] kind of freeball it, and I say, ‘Surprise me,’” Biles previously explained about how her game-day fits come together.

But while Daley fits all the pieces together, Athleta helps provide the goods. For instance, back in 2023, Athleta gave Biles a jacket called the Downtown Puffer Parka back on Sunday, during the Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings game at Lambeau Field. And once again, her game-day drip was a conversation starter.

Simone Biles has been partnered with Athleta since 2021, and it’s been nothing short of a meaningful collaboration.

The reason Simone Biles chose Athleta over everyone

Back in 2021, Athleta announced its long-term partnership with Simone Biles. Through their partnership, both Biles and the company would be working together on initiatives focusing on empowering girls and female athletes all across the world.

In short, they wanted to encourage young girls to move beyond their limits and reach their true potential. As per their partnership, Biles will be collaborating with the design team to develop signature products for aspiring athletes, young girls, and much more.

“Using my voice has been very empowering for me, and I am grateful to embark on this new journey with Athleta to inspire young girls and women to do the same,” said Biles back in 2021.

“The opportunity to encourage young girls to reach their full potential and be a force for change is incredibly powerful. I admire Athleta for their commitment to recognize and support women’s individual and collective strength and, together, I believe we can help girls to confidently and passionately take on the world in their athletic endeavors and beyond.”

A brand by women and for women, this is what the Athleta team strives to portray, and in just a few years, they have made quite a name for themselves. With sales nearing the billions, the brand continues to cater to public needs while staying true to its mission of inspiring young girls as meaningfully and quickly as possible.