Simone Biles Moves In With Jonathan Owens as Chicago Home Finally Reaches Completion Overcoming Hurdles

“Sorry, we’re late, we were throwing fits.” Simone Biles broke through the internet with these words when she recently shared some quirky visuals of her new home. Oh no… It’s not the $3M Texas mansion that she was talking about. But rather her brand new home in Chicago, Illinois. This dream had some roadblocks. But now, after so many hurdles, the 2025 Sportswoman of the Year has finally moved into her new home along with her husband.

Earlier in May 2025, Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, found a new home in the Windy City. And after almost six months, the couple is set to move in. The Olympic Gold Medalist shared one key requirement for anyone planning to build a house. And that is patience. Biles revealed that it took her over a year to just complete the house’s design, and this was back in 2020. The biggest speedbump the couple had was getting the approval from the Homeowners Association. “Home building requires a lot of patience. Started the design process in 2020 & took a year to complete. Approvals took a while from HOA. Broke ground in Feb 2022. Completed 11/11/25,” Biles said.

Let’s join Biles as she gives her 12.1M Instagram followers a walk-through of the newly finished property. The Queen of Flips was very active on her Instagram story from the moment she was en route to her new ‘Chicago home’. “11/11 big day 🤭,” she said. And then came the short tour of her property in Chicago.

Biles expressed her joy by stating, “*keys in hand* finally closed on our house.” She then gave a brief tour of the house, showing the kitchen and the spacious laundry room with a pair of washers and dryers so that the couple can do their laundry at the same time. The house has an indoor pool and also a separate room for her two Frenchies.

Simone Biles’ long-awaited Chicago home reflects her growing life with Jonathan Owens… a stylish, personal space built with love. After years of planning and patience, 11/11 marks a new beginning as they finally step into their home in the Windy City. Despite having a mansion in Texas, Biles decided to purchase a house in Chicago for one sole reason.

Why is the Chicago home important for Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens?

Remember when Biles dropped an Instagram post and claimed that she was out looking for new cars for her Chicago home? Well, it wasn’t just a highlight that got her closer to Porsche, but a subtle announcement that she would stay by her husband’s side everywhere he goes. With Jonathan Owens, her husband, taking up the mantle of the Chicago Bears’ safety, it made sense for the couple to have a home in the Bears’ base.

Owens signed a two-year deal with the Chicago Bears in 2024. Thus, he needed to be in the Windy City for practice and for their home games during the season. Thus, the Queen of Flips and her husband made the decision to make this house their operational base during Owens’ games in Illinois. But as we already discussed, this home will act as their secondary residence. Their priority was convenience and quick move-in readiness.

On the other hand, Biles and Owens’ Texas home has much more grandeur. It’s a $3M worth custom-built waterfront estate for their long-term residence built on 4000 square feet of land. It’s packed with features like a pool, an in-ground trampoline, a home theatre, and a lot more. Even its interior palette carries more drama and sophistication, favoring large open spaces, marble textures, and sweeping views.

