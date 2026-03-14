Simone Biles Sends Message to Indianapolis After Husband Jonathan Owens’ NFL Transfer

Jonathan Owens spent the final days of his free agency in a state of limbo, in contrast to the stability of the new life he has been building with his wife, Simone Biles. That anxious wait came to a welcome end this week when the Indianapolis Colts welcomed him, and immediately, he received praises from no one but the biggest support system of his life.

On an Instagram story, Biles celebrated the news regarding her husband’s new NFL contract, stating, “No friday the 13th scaries here. So proud of you baby. Indy, here we come.”

The deal that prompted the Olympian’s public affection is a one-year contract for the 30-year-old, which was confirmed by his agent, Sunny Shah. For Owens, it represents a fresh start in the AFC South after two seasons spent with the Chicago Bears.

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His time in Chicago saw him as a contributor on both defense and special teams, but his playing time shifted dramatically in the 2025 season. This past year, he was utilized almost exclusively as a core special teamer, and he appeared in all 17 games but took just four percent of the defensive snaps.

The move to Indianapolis offers him a chance to show how vital he can be to the team. Also, Owens’ departure from the Bears closes a chapter that, while perhaps not his most statistically prolific, was significant for the couple on a personal level.

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It was during his tenure in Chicago that the Bears famously granted him time off from training camp to travel to Paris and watch Biles cement her legacy at the 2024 Olympic Games. Now, with that season in the rearview mirror, the couple has been focused on a personal goal.

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Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens recently completed the marathon process of moving into their new custom-built lakefront mansion just outside the Houston area. And the entire journey was no less than a marathon.

The design process started in 2020, and the plans took a full year to complete before construction could begin. Indeed, in February 2022, after what Biles characterized as a lengthy approval procedure with the Homeowners Association (HOA), the process began.

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Imago Sport Bilder des Tages April 13, 2024, Chicago, Illinois, United States: Simone Biles right and NFL, American Football Herren, USA Chicago Bears Football Safety Jonathan Owens left attend the Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. Simone Biles is an American artistic gymnast and is the most decorated American gymnast in history, who is considered one of the greatest gymnasts of all time. Biles seven Olympic gymnastics medals are ninth-most of all time and tied with Shannon Miller for the most by a U.S. gymnast. Jonathan Owens is an American football safety for the Chicago Bears of the National Football League and played college football at Missouri Western, signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has also played for the Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers. Jonathan Owens is now a safety for the Chicago Bears. Chicago United States – ZUMAs197 0445120571st Copyright: xKylexMazzax

For the next three years, the couple watched their vision gradually take shape as Biles competed in her third Games, married Owens in a 2023 courthouse ceremony followed by a celebration in Mexico, and supported her husband during his time with the Chicago Bears. Their ideal project was ultimately completed on November 11, 2025. And Biles celebrated by putting a hilarious caption on Instagram, stating, “They lied when they said 9 months to build.”

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However, throughout Owens’ NFL career, Biles has been an unwavering presence, as she has been the one supporting him through the pressure that comes with being a professional football player.

Simone Biles has always been there for him

During Jonathan Owens’ tenure with the Chicago Bears, Simone Biles attended as many games as she could, often documenting herself, her husband in action, and the entire vibe on social media.

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In an October 2025 TikTok video, she proudly detailed her husband’s underdog journey, stating, “Something you guys might not know about my husband, Jonathan, is he is actually an undrafted, D2 product — and this is his eighth year in the league. He’s broken down barriers, statistics and undrafted means a guy wasn’t drafted to a team, but they are free to sign with any team as an undrafted free agent. Another Bears win, well-deserved! Proud wife. Four in a row — that’s my man.”

Owens has openly acknowledged the significance of her commitment, stating, “She’s been at every game, which I love my wife for that, man. She’s making big sacrifices.”

Beyond attendance, Biles transforms game days into celebrations of his career through custom fashion, creating outfits incorporating his jersey number and photos. And the support flows both ways.

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When Owens received special permission to leave Bears training camp and attend the 2024 Paris Olympics, Biles revealed how essential his presence was, stating, “It’s like, he didn’t have to say anything. But just locking eyes with him in the crowd was just like, it was like peace.”

As they prepare for their next chapter in Indianapolis, their partnership serves as a testament to what happens when two champions choose to lift each other, both in spotlight and in the quiet moments in between.