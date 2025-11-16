Simone Biles Shares Heartfelt Confession After Meeting Someone Adorable at Jonathan Owens’ NFL Game

Last Sunday, Simone Biles dialed up the energy for her Chicago Bears game-day appearance, taking to TikTok with yet another playful twist on her signature “Game Day Plan.” The seven-time Olympic gold medalist slipped into a cozy Chicago Bears-themed fit and headed to the stadium, where her husband, Jonathan Owens, was gearing up to take on the New York Giants. But as she hyped herself up for kickoff, an unexpected visitor, in the tiniest, most adorable form, was waiting to steal the spotlight.

In her game-day preparation blog on her TikTok handle, Simone Biles prepared with clothes, jewelry, and a short photo session before heading to the stadium where her friends were. “My best friends are in town for this game,” she said. A game with besties — what more could anyone ask for? At the friends’ meetup was a small bundle of surprise, one of her friends’ babies. She narrated, “It is the first time meeting their baby, which is the first baby in our friends group”.

Holding the baby, the gymnast couldn’t control her excitement as she screamed, “Look how cute he is.” On the stadium sidelines, Jonathan Owens met the baby while Biles held him, and the interaction was adorable. She confessed, “I hear the people are saying I looked pretty good with a baby on the sideline.” After that, Biles, along with her friends, enjoyed the game together as the Chicago Bears defeated the New York Giants with a score of 24–20. Later, they all went out for dinner.

Imago Credits: IMAGO

The 11-time Olympic medalist capped off a nail-biter of a day with an ecstatic Instagram Story, writing “BEARS WIN” beneath a snapshot of her reacting to Chicago’s dramatic comeback. Last month, the gymnast showed the same level of enthusiasm when Chicago edged out the Washington Commanders with a last-second field goal. Regardless, after the last victory against New York, the Bears improved their record to 6-3.

As Biles takes a break from her gymnastics career, she’s been indulging in various sports, and guess what? She’s picked up a new hobby beyond football and gymnastics.

Simone Biles reveals the one sport she is really into nowadays

After taking her revenge for the Tokyo downfall by winning three golds and one silver at the Paris Olympics, Simone Biles took a complete break from gymnastics. Enjoying time with her family and friends and going on various trips, she has been on a hiatus from her career. When will she return? No one has the answer to that. But during her time away, she discovered a new interest in horse riding.

Other than [Pilates], I really just do my horseback riding lessons. I had one yesterday at 5:30 PM,” Biles said while having a conversation with the People. “Usually I have it early in the morning, but since I had calls, we’re like, ‘Let’s do it the night before. There are stables right next to my house and it’s here. So it’s all fencing and equestrian. So I was bored one day and I was like, ‘What am I going to do?’ And I was like, ‘I’m going to start taking horseback riding lessons.’ Because, why not? It’s literally here.”

As the gymnast enjoys her life exploring new places, trying different cuisines, and picking up fresh hobbies, one question remains: What’s next for her? Biles has yet to answer this, but for now, what are your thoughts on her hiatus? Share your opinion in the comments below.