Simone Biles Shares Heartfelt Message for Young Girls After Brutal Confession About Surgery

“I don’t know why, but others feel as though they can define your own beauty based on their standards,” Simone Biles wrote on X while promoting a Japanese cosmetic brand back in February 2020. It’s a belief she has stood by for years and continues to prove with unwavering honesty. Not too long ago, in a candid TikTok video, the ‘Queen of Flips’ revealed the three cosmetic surgeries she’s undergone – a lower blepharoplasty, an earlobe reconstruction, and a breast augmentation. Yet her stance remains unchanged. Simone still chooses herself without any shame.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Recently, the 11-time Olympic medalist had an exclusive conversation with People Magazine. Therein, she opened up about her cosmetic procedures and why it was important to talk about them. According to her, how people feel about themselves, what they talk about, and how they share their experiences held more importance than winning Olympic medals. She revealed her cosmetic modifications, even though she claimed that people would not be able to notice two of them.

Talking about her breast augmentation to People Magazine, she said, “It’s just feeling good about yourself and loving yourself, and I’ve always been very vocal about that.” It’s not that she didn’t like the way she looked before. She’s pretty comfortable in her own skin. But she holds hope for the younger generation to learn through her transparency. Simone Biles claimed, “I also think it shows young girls that they have the right to their own choices, whatever they are, and that’s no shame added as well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, there’s the constant pressure to look good on social media. But here’s the reality. Biles stated, “Social media is not real.” And that’s the reason she tries to be as transparent as possible. She had previously disclosed that she had Botox done on her face for her 27th birthday which wasn’t perceived in good light. With her huge fanbase wanting to know more, the gymnast had to open up. But the messaging was crystal clear. “It’s like, you don’t have to do these things to fall in line to seem whatever. As long as you love yourself, that’s really all that matters.”

Imago Netflix FYSEE LA – Simone Biles Rising Season 1 ATAS Emmy FYC Event American gymnast Simone Biles arrives at the Netflix FYSEE LA – Simone Biles Rising Season 1 ATAS Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Emmy FYC For Your Consideration Event held at the Hollywood Athletic Club in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Hollywood Athletic Club, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA California United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xImagexPressxAgencyx originalFilename: collin-netflixf250603_npNgg.jpg

Let’s be clear about a few things. Simone Biles got a lower blepharoplasty because of a hereditary flaw that she felt needed to be fixed. And her earlobe? When she was a child, one of her earrings ripped out, damaging her earlobes, forcing her to get it reconstructed. Nevertheless, Biles has a unique relationship with beauty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Psst… It’s constantly evolving…

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Simone Biles opens up about her relationship with beauty

In an interview last year, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist talked about her ever-evolving relationship with beauty. She firmly stated, “My relationship with beauty has changed a lot over time, sometimes with the trends and sometimes not. Now, I would still say my personal preference is always having a clean face and just being confident in who I am.” That’s the Simone Biles the world admires. Grounded, self-assured, and unapologetically herself.

It’s the same confidence she showed back in 2020, when critics attacked her muscular legs. Instead of shrinking under the scrutiny, she transformed it into strength with one powerful response. “God made me this way, and I feel like if I didn’t have these legs or these calves, I wouldn’t be able to tumble as high as I can and have all of these moves named after me.”

That unwavering pride in her body is what inspires an entire generation. People don’t follow Simone Biles to emulate her cosmetic augmentations. They follow her because of her honesty. Her transparency, her comfort in her own skin, and her refusal to let others define her beauty draw her fans in. But what do you think of her recent advice to the young girls?