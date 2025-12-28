Simone Biles Shares Hearty Message to Celebrate Jonathan Owens and Bears’ Huge NFL Win

Simone Biles has been showing up in Chicago all season, not just as an Olympic superstar, but as a proud partner in the stands. Week after week, fans saw her cheering for her husband, Jonathan Owens, with her match-day outfits and their now-loved pre-game ritual. Now, as the 2025 NFL season moves toward its final weeks, the Chicago Bears have given the city a win it has waited years for. And Biles made sure to celebrate the win her own way: loud, proud, and full of heart.

On December 27, 2025, the Chicago Bears clinched their first NFC North championship since 2018, ending a seven-year wait for the team and its fans. Though the Bears didn’t play that night, they secured the top spot in the North after the Green Bay Packers lost 41-24 to the Baltimore Ravens.

As soon as the news broke, Biles expressed her excitement on Instagram. She reshared a graphic from the Bears’ official account that depicted the players and head coach Ben Johnson above the words “2025 NFC North Champions.”

Biles tagged Owens and wrote, “BEAR DOWN BABYYYYY,” followed by “proud of you @jowens,” adding emojis to show her joy.

Imago Credits: Instagram/Simone Biles

The victory also means the Bears will enter the NFC playoffs, with a top-three seed likely. For Owens, who signed a two-year, $4.75 million agreement with the Bears last year, the win was significant.

With the safety’s contract soon ending, fans are waiting and watching to see if the team will sign him on again or if he becomes a free agent. But beyond the contract dilemma, 2025 has been an outstanding year for both Owens and Biles, on the field and in their personal lives.

Simone Biles cheers Owens through every win and loss

For Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens, 2025 has been a year to remember. They began the year globetrotting, stopping in Switzerland and South Africa in the early months, before dedicating their attention to Owens and the Chicago Bears once the NFL season began.

But the most heartwarming news came in November when the couple commemorated a private milestone: the completion of their new home in Houston, a venture that began in 2020. And their personal successes have been complemented by sporting successes.

Owens led the Bears to their best regular-season start in 15 years, while Biles continued to build on her legendary career, taking home her fourth Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award and two ESPYs for Best Championship Performance and Best Athlete – Women’s Sports.

One of the most discussed moments of the year happened during an early December game against the Green Bay Packers, Owens’ former team. Biles was at the game in a custom outfit inspired by Owens’ No. 36 jersey, though the trip to Lambeau Field didn’t go as planned.

The Packers triumphed over Chicago 28-21 and sealed the victory with a late interception. Owens’ history with the Packers, however, rankled some fans.

Biles is known for her pre-game ritual, wishing Owens luck with a hug, a kiss, and a few encouraging words before the game starts. But after Biles said, “Baby, beat the Packers!” jokes at her expense were quickly rolling in on social media. Many Packers fans still resent Owens for signing with a heated NFC North rival, fueling a rivalry that dates back to 1921.

But Simone Biles’ support for Owens has never wavered. Through the good times and bad, and through all the noise the fans make online, she’s stood by him, with their relationship lauded as much as their on-field achievements.