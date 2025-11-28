Simone Biles Shares Thanksgiving Sneak Peek of Her Trip to Watch Jonathan Owens’ NFL Game

With three golds and a silver at the Paris Olympics, Simone Biles sealed her redemption after Tokyo, and what followed was pure jet-set-go mode. From a well-earned honeymoon with husband Jonathan Owens in South Africa to back-to-back girls’ trips in 2025, the greatest gymnast of all time has been flipping between arrivals and departures. And just when it seemed she’d slowed down, Biles dropped another flex, a Thanksgiving getaway aboard a chartered plane. No slowdown.

Taking to her social media, the 28-year-old gymnast treated fans to a stream of snapshots and videos from her Thanksgiving getaway aboard a chartered plane with her girls en route to the next Chicago Bears game against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Lincoln Financial Field. In a series of Instagram Stories, Biles is seen living it up with her friends, chugging champagne, laughing mid-air, and even sharing a peek inside the cockpit, a little luxury you definitely don’t get on a commercial flight.

In her TikTok stories, she also shared snippets of her getaway with friends, captioning one post “Airplane Mode.” In another video, the gymnast, beverage in hand, danced on the runway with the chartered plane parked in the background. She even did a banana split at the end of the aircraft stairs. This season has been nothing short of vacations and pure bliss for the superstar gymnast.

And she wasn’t the only one in a festive mood. Her husband also took to Instagram with a warm Thanksgiving post of his own, sharing snapshots with his team. For Simone Biles, this entire year has been a whirlwind of bliss and back-to-back getaways. Her “Airplane Mode” has practically stayed on since February, when she jetted off with Jonathan Owens to South Africa and later to Belize.

After that, she went on a full-blown trip spree with her girls, first island-hopping across the British Virgin Islands, then jetting off to Las Vegas for another all-girls getaway, and later flying all the way to Australia for yet another vacation. It’s been trip after trip for Biles, a year drenched in sunshine, champagne, and well-earned joy.

Simone Biles on her comeback after the Paris Olympics

In gymnastics, long careers are rare, and Simone Biles—now a three-time Olympian—has already achieved more than most. But after the Paris Games, she has clearly stepped back. This year, she’s attended very few gymnastics events, showing up at NFL stadiums far more often. So the big question remains: is she hinting at retirement?

“I’m really trying to enjoy life, to spend time with my husband [Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens], go support him at his games, live my life as a woman. I’ve accomplished so much in my sport. For me to come back, it would really have to excite me.”

Something exciting? Absolutely. The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics are hard to overlook—especially with the opportunity to compete on home soil, a temptation Simone Biles can’t simply ignore. Interestingly, she hasn’t entertained the idea of returning much yet. In a conversation with L’Équipe ahead of receiving the Sportswoman of the Year honor at the Laureus Awards in Madrid, Biles said that a lot still needs to fall into place before she can commit to another Olympic run.