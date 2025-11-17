Simone Biles Shows Off $90K Luxury Accessory While Celebrating Husband Jonathan Owens’ Bears Win

Simone Biles and the NFL are starting to feel like a package deal. The seven-time Olympic gold medalist has shown up at every Chicago game this season – Giants, Saints, and now the Minnesota Vikings, always cheering on her husband Jonathan Owens, always stealing the spotlight. With her sleek outfits, flawless glam, and a freshly minted $90,000 jewel, Biles keeps turning stadiums into runways. Her latest appearance was no different, dazzling fans with fashion that’s impossible to overlook.

Taking to her TikTok handle, Simone Biles shared her new outfit in a get-ready-with-me video for the Chicago Bears’ game against the Minnesota Vikings. Embracing a streetwear aesthetic with baggy, oversized pieces that spelled the word ‘OWENS’, she paired camo cargo pants with a casual, similar-colored round-necked T-shirt that looked phenomenal. The overall look emphasizes comfort, drawing inspiration from the hip-hop and skater fashion of the 1980s and 1990s.

Simone Biles let her accessories do the talking. Stealing the spotlight was her dazzling $90,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph watch that she recently purchased. The gymnast paired it with smaller jewelry, an integrated bracelet blanketed in pavé diamonds that created a brilliant, iced-out shimmer. The soft mother-of-pearl dial only amplified its luxury.

Of course, the finer details remain a mystery, and only Simone Biles herself can truly decode the sparkle she carried on her wrist. Last but not the least, she added a delicate hand chain, which is often known as a sautoir or bracelet de main, adding more glamour to her already charming outfit. Well, it seems her presence at the Bears games is turning into a lucky charm.

Why? Because the Bears mostly win when she’s there. Last time, they edged out the New York Giants in a nail-biter, and this time, they defeated the Minnesota Vikings 19–17 in another close finish. The games went well, whether it was against the Giants or the Vikings. However, last time, Owens and Biles had a surprise waiting for them.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens get a surprise from a friend

In her last game-day vlog, Simone Biles geared up for Jonathan Owens’ matchup against the New York Giants, a contest the Bears, of course, sealed with a tight 24–20 victory. This time, Biles wasn’t cheering alone. Her entire inner circle showed up in full force to support Owens and the team, with Biles happily noting, “My best friends are in town for this game.”

But the meetup came with an unexpected and heart-melting twist, a tiny newcomer. One of her friends brought their newborn along, prompting Biles to share, “It is the first time meeting their baby, which is the first baby in our friends group”. It added a sweet, wholesome moment to an already electric game day. Holding the baby in her arms, the gymnast couldn’t contain her joy and burst out, “Look how cute he is.”

Down on the stadium sidelines, Jonathan Owens also got a moment with the little one as Biles cradled him, creating an endearing scene. She later admitted with a smile, “I hear the people are saying I looked pretty good with a baby on the sideline.” It was a cute moment for both of them as they held the baby together. Given that, what are your thoughts on Biles’ new fashion?