Simone Biles Spends Time With Father While Confirming Her Feelings for Her Favourite College Football Team

Taking a well-deserved breather after a phenomenal Paris Olympics, where she bagged three golds and a silver, Simone Biles has been on a journey of rejuvenation. From the British Virgin Islands to Australia, and cozy moments with husband Jonathan Owens, the gymnastics queen is recharging her spirit before stepping back into the arena. Yet, her recent game-day appearance for the Ohio State Buckeyes came with an unexpected twist that stole the spotlight beyond the stands.

Taking to Instagram, the greatest gymnast of all time, Simone Biles, shared a series of photos from a jam-packed Ohio Stadium, filled with over 100,000 fans cheering for the Ohio State Buckeyes as they faced the Penn State Nittany Lions. Biles, proudly sporting a red Buckeyes jacket, joined the roaring crowd to support her home team.

Beside her was her father, Ron Biles, who matched her game-day spirit in the same Ohio gear, both beaming as the Buckeyes surged ahead. The Buckeyes didn’t disappoint the duo, nor the tens of thousands of fans who packed the stadium. Ohio dismantled longtime rival Penn State with a commanding 38-14 victory on Saturday.

Simone Biles has always been the apple of her parents’ eyes, Ron and Nellie Biles, who lovingly stepped in to raise her after she was put up for adoption by her biological mother. Interestingly, Ron is not just her father but also her grandfather. In a conversation with NBC Olympics, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist reflected on their sacrifices, saying, “They’ve supported everything that I have ever wanted to do.” Today, Ron and Nellie run the World Champions Centre, a premier gymnastics training hub where they continue to shape the next generation of champions.

Well, that wasn’t all. In a follow-up story, the gymnast revealed it was actually a girls’ night out, sharing a series of Halloween-themed clips with her friends. This year, Simone Biles has been on a full-on vacation spree, from romantic getaways in Belize with her husband, Jonathan Owens, to unforgettable girls’ trips across the British Virgin Islands and Australia. 2025 has truly been a year packed with laughter, travel, and pure joy for her.

While she adores her family, friends, and her sport, Simone also has a soft spot for football, and not just because of Owens. She’s been a passionate follower of the game long before he came into the picture.

“My life kind of revolves around football,” Simone Biles on her love for football

Simone Biles has long been a football fan, but ever since marrying NFL star Jonathan Owens, her connection to the sport has grown deeper. Through her Instagram posts and stories, it’s clear that football has become a big part of her life, perhaps the only sport, besides gymnastics, that truly holds her heart. In fact, back in 2024, she even admitted that the game had become a part of her.

“For me, unwinding is not too much of a thing! I do have a couple of days off leading up [to the holidays], but nowadays, my life kind of revolves around football. So [Chicago Bears games are] when I get to unwind, have some fun, go support my husband and just learn more about football. So that’s kind of what it looks like these days,” said Biles.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, it runs in her blood,her father and brothers are die-hard football fans, true hardcore followers of the sport. Simone, however, wasn’t always the same. As she once admitted, “My dad and my brothers were always watching football, but I was never into it.” But over time, the game found its way into her heart and has now become a part of her life.