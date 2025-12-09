brand-logo
Simone Biles Statement For Jonathan Owens Puts Her in Trouble With Green Bay Packers Fans

By Maleeha Shakeel

Dec 9, 2025 | 9:17 AM EST

Simone Biles showed up at Lambeau Field with the same loyalty she brings every time she supports her husband and Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens. Before kickoff, the two shared their usual pre-game moment. A hug, a quick kiss, a little ritual they’ve built together over the years. It felt sweet, especially with the Bears taking on Green Bay, the team that once had Owens on its roster.

Right after that moment, Biles, wearing a custom game-day outfit, made her loyalty crystal clear. She leaned in with a playful smile and told Owens, “Baby, beat the Packers.” It was the kind of cute, cheering-from-the-heart line you expect from a supportive spouse, and of course, it didn’t take long for cameras and fans to latch onto it.

Owens and the Bears fought hard, pushing the game into the final stretch, but a late interception sealed a 28 to 21 win for Green Bay. The final whistle blew, and within minutes, social media did what social media does best. Biles’s sweet pregame message turned into trolling.

Packers fans resurfaced her quote and ran with it. One joked, “I never knew she was a comedian. Good joke.” Another replaced her optimism with dry realism, saying, “Even he kno that ain’t happening.” And one more added, “Baby… they didn’t tho.”

