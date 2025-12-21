Simone Biles Stuns in New Jonathan Owens Gears While Celebrating Chicago Bears’ Latest Win

“Let’s get this win.” That’s what Simone Biles told her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, just before the clash with the Green Bay Packers. And win they did. On Saturday night, the Bears stunned Green Bay in overtime, sealing a 22‑16 victory. But what captured everyone’s attention wasn’t just the victory; it was Biles herself, whose excitement and style made her impossible to miss.

As the ever-supportive wife, Biles was at Soldier Field. She was wearing a hoodie with the number 36, paired with glasses, again marked with Owens’ jersey number. As soon as she saw the Bears winning, she stood up, and cameras captured her energy through those savvy glasses. Even after the game, her celebration continued online.

From home, she posted a video on Instagram showing celebrating victory with friends, smiling, cheering, and recording the dramatic finish, captioning it simply: “That’s a Bears Win.”

