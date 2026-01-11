Simone Biles Takes Playful jab at Green Bay Packers After Chicago Bears’ Stunning Win

It was time for sweet revenge, and Simone Biles being the proud wife that she is, didn’t miss the chance. After the Chicago Bears’ stunning 31‑27 playoff win over the Green Bay Packers on January 10, 2026, Biles took a light-hearted swipe at her husband Jonathan Owens’ former team.

Shortly after the game, Biles shared a story on Instagram with Owens. Looking stunning in a long brown faux fur coat, adorned with pictures of Owens in his NFL gear, she made sure to show her support. But the most interesting part was her grey hat she was wearing…really big, bigger than her head, and shaped like a kitchen grater.

It turned out to be a giant foam “grater” hat, a playful nod to the Packers and their famous cheesehead tradition.

In case you don’t know, the foam cheese grater hat is meant to mock the Packers’ famous cheesehead hats. Packers fans are known for their big yellow foam hats, reflecting Wisconsin’s dairy heritage. But with time, Bears players and fans started wearing grater versions after Chicago beat Green Bay, turning it into a humorous way to “shred” the cheese that Packers fans are famous for.

In the recent Bears-Packers playoff game, Bears players like D.J. Moore and Caleb Williams wore grater hats, and fans embraced the playful jab. But Simone had joined in long before this.

Back on December 20, 2025, after the Bears’ 22‑16 overtime win over the Packers, Biles celebrated on the field with friends, sporting a cheese grater hat and posting on TikTok “Cheese still stinks” to tease the rival team.