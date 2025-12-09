Stephen Nedoroscik & Co Face New Challenge as Six-Time Olympic Medallist Targets LA 2028 Return

One of Stephen Nedoroscik’s greatest competitors is about to make a comeback! At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Nedoroscik knocked him off the podium and took home the Pommel Horse bronze. Now, as Nedoroscik recovers from his hip surgery, he will have to prepare to face this entity on the mats once again. But who is this star that we’re talking about?

He’s none other than Max Whitlock. Whitlock’s retirement following the Paris Olympics was meant to be the final chapter of one of Britain’s greatest gymnasts’ careers. After collecting six medals over three Olympics, he stepped away, believing he had reached the natural end of his journey. “I have done my final routine, and I can be very happy,” he had said. But as the months passed, an unsettling feeling lingered on.

After leaving his final Olympics in Paris without a medal, Whitlock met his family at the London St. Pancras International station and told them that he couldn’t leave like this. And in November 2025, he officially announced his return from retirement. You can say there is a deeply emotional reason behind this call.

Whitlock told Olympics.com on December 1, 2025, “Unfinished just feels like the right word because it just is something that’s just left open for me, and I just haven’t had that closure of a finished career that feels complete. It just doesn’t.”

Planning to win at LA28, the Briton has already begun training. He’s about 80-90% back to his previous level. On top of that, there’s a newfound spark to win that wasn’t even there back in Paris.

“At the moment, I am loving being able to call myself an athlete again, call myself a gymnast, just be able to love going in. I feel so fired up, so motivated,” said the 32-year-old pommel horse specialist.

“I’m going to train as hard as I possibly can, I’m going to train as smart as I possibly can, and I’m going to try and do everything to get myself in a position where I can change the way that my career ended,” he added.

But can he pose a threat to the American team at the 2028 Olympic Games? Well, the chances are high.

Max Whitlock may likely pose a great threat to Stephen Nedoroscik’s gold at LA28

Max Whitlock’s 15.266 score on pommel horse during the 2023 World Championships qualifiers was a powerful reminder that the British veteran remains one of the most technically commanding gymnasts the sport has seen. His D-score of 6.8 and total of 15.266 were among the highest of the entire qualification round, proving that he is capable of getting world-leading numbers. Though a late fall in the final dropped him out of medal contention and had him finish fifth with 14.300, Whitlock’s skills remain extraordinarily high.

This matters significantly for Team USA because the pommel horse field at the LA Olympics is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in history. Stephen Nedoroscik, America’s first-ever world champion on the event, has become the nation’s greatest hope for pommel horse gold on home soil. However, Whitlock’s presence complicates that picture. A fully prepared and consistent Whitlock possesses skills that have already earned him three Olympic gold medals in the past.

Whitlock also brings something that few specialists can replicate: championship experience under maximum pressure. He has delivered Olympic-winning routines in London, Rio, and Tokyo, three very different eras of Olympic gymnastics. On the other hand, with LA 2028 set to spotlight American athletes in front of a home crowd, expectations on Stephen Nedoroscik will also be sky-high. So do you think Whitlock can limit Nedoroscik this time and secure his fourth Olympic gold at Los Angeles? Or will history repeat itself? Let us know in the comments below.