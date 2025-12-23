Stephen Nedoroscik’s Emotional Confession Gains DWTS Star Ezra Sosa and Gymnastics Fans’ Support

For many athletes, living with two eye conditions like strabismus and coloboma could be enough to shake their resolve. But not Stephen Nedoroscik, who instead went on to become a double Olympic medalist. But then life had an even bigger challenge in store: hip surgery in October 2026. Nedoroscik has now redirected that firm resolve to recovery, though, as he revealed, it’s not always smooth sailing.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Recently Nedoroscik posted an old video on TikTok of himself holding a one-arm handstand for 15.42 seconds in a straddled position. But more than his impressive athletic and acrobatic abilities, it was his words that left fans emotional.

“Missing times like this rn,” the pommel horse specialist wrote over the clip, while captioning the post, “Just a few more months of recovery.” It’s a feeling universal to any athlete who’s had to miss time away with injury, but in Nedoroscik’s case, it was more serious than average.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had a cam deformity, where the ball of the hip joint isn’t perfectly round, and this caused extra strain and friction with every movement. Over time, this led to a double labrum tear and cartilage damage, meaning his hip was being injured repeatedly from high-level training and competition.

So, the surgery was necessary to remove the abnormal bone and repair the joint so he could regain strength and return to gymnastics.

Imago August 9, 2025: Stephen Nedoroscik chalks up before competing on the pommel horse during the Senior Men s Day 2 of the 2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. /CSM New Orleans United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250809_zma_c04_219 Copyright: xKylexOkitax

Though he competed at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Nedoroscik looked in visible discomfort, causing him to downgrade his routine and even fall off the pommel horse. It was after that that he elected for surgery. Though the overall recovery process is expected to take six to nine months, Nedoroscik has been progressing well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just last week, he posted an update on Instagram showing him perform some basic handstands and pommel horse moves: “My hip is doing well and I’m cleared to do basics now 🙌🏻 Time to start putting some muscle back on 💪🏻.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Watching his comeback has been inspiring, but his latest post left fans and friends genuinely emotional.

His DWTS friend Ezra Sosa shared, “I got flash backs miss you.”

Another fan wrote, “Hang in there Steve. you will be back at it before u know it. can’t wait!! ❤️”

ADVERTISEMENT

One comment read, “Wishing you a speedy recovery 💕.” One more added, “Impressive, missing your routine.”

Another added, “You keep pressing forward! You’ll be back to this in no time.” One more added, “And you make it look easy.. and i fr know you can do it again.”

This is a developing story…