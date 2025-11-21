Stephen Nedoroscik’s Unfinished Job Completed as Gymnastics Mate Helps Team USA Make History at Major Event

In male gymnastics, Stephen Nedoroscik is indispensable. The pommel horse specialist made history by winning gold at the 2021 World Championships in Kitakyūshū, becoming the first American man to rule the event on the global stage. He backed it up with individual and team bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The only gap? A Junior Artistic World Championships title, but instead of bitterness, his teammate stepped up and claimed it for the nation. No ego. Just excellence.

The U.S. team etched their names in history by capturing team bronze and claiming the first-ever medal for the United States at the 2025 FIG Junior Artistic World Championships. The trio of Danila Leykin of EVO Gymnastics, the same gym where Stephen Nedoroscik trains, Dante Reive of West Point Gymnastics, and Nathan Roman of the University of Oklahoma secured a podium finish with an impressive combined total of 162.329. They finished just a fraction behind silver medallists Japan (162.429), while China topped the standings with 163.095.

All three of them secured their places in the individual finals as well. Danila Leykin emerged as the standout for the team as he booked four spots in four separate finals. The young gymnast dominated the qualification, standing on the horizontal bar with a score of 14.466 and topping the parallel bars as well with a 14.100. In the all-around segment, he ranked fourth after posting a total score of 80.598 addition to that, his 13.733 placed him fifth in the floor exercise standings.

Alongside Danila, Roman also made a name for himself at the all-around as well as in the floor finals. The gymnast finished ninth overall with a total of 79.397. He earned eighth place on the floor after scoring 13.500. The West Point gymnastics standout showcased the strongest performance on the rings, where his 13.933 was enough to secure the top qualifying position heading into the final rounds.

It must be noted that this is the same stage where Hezly Rivera made a name for herself back in 2023. While Team USA certainly left its mark once again, it was the Philippines’ star who shone brighter than anyone else at the Games.

Eldrew Yulo shines brighter at the Junior Artistic World Championships

Philippine standout Eldrew Yulo is making the most of his final outing as a junior. The gymnast has emerged as the driving force behind the Philippine squad at the 3rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics Junior World Championships. Younger brother of Paris Olympics double-gold medalist Carlos Edriel, Yulo understands how important it is for him to perform at the global stage. He scored 14.233 points to finish second in the floor exercise behind Russian Arsenii Dukhno (14.500) in the qualifications.

“One of my wishes has been granted, but my job’s still not finished. I will do better [in the finals] and I will give my entire best,” said the Gymnast before becoming a senior after this event. Trained under the tutelage of renowned coach Munehiro Kugimiya, the young Philippine standout has dreamt of following in the footsteps of his brother. “I’ve been preparing this for the whole year. Seven months of that year, I trained in Japan. It’s been a good preparation. I can say that I’m one of the toughest athletes there because the skills I can do is for a senior. I think it is a good preparation.”

The 3rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics Junior World Championships will run until November 24 at the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Pasay City. As young stars from across the globe look to make a name for themselves, who do you think will shine the brightest?