Suni Lee’s Snoop Dogg Meet Goes Viral as Gymnastics Star Takes on New Role at Home Team’s NFL Game

Suni Lee and Snoop Dogg have met multiple times. Most notably, during the 2024 Paris Games, Suni Lee and her teammate Jordan Chiles traded Olympic pins with the American rapper in a heartwarming encounter that was recorded by USA Gymnastics and shared widely online. “An elite squad known as the Golden Girls DUN DUN,” they captioned the viral social media clip, referring to Hargitay’s longtime NBC series, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, recently, an Instagram video posted by Netflix Sports captured the two sharing a moment together by hugging each other at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, where the Minnesota Vikings were hosting the Detroit Lions.

This heartfelt interaction came on a day when both stars were assuming festive roles: Snoop Dogg was preparing to host a spectacular Christmas halftime show, and Lee, returning to her home state, was taking on a new assignment as a photographer for the Vikings game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Snoop Dogg was the unquestioned headliner of “Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party,” a concert that brought a vibrant and eclectic mix of music to the NFL’s Christmas Day broadcast. As captured in the viral video, he arrived at the stadium in a bold, head-to-toe red suit and long coat, an outfit he would later wear on the field to perform a medley of his classic hits like “Drop It Like It’s Hot.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NetflixSports (@netflixsports) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

His performance, which he opened with a holiday twist on his track “The One and Only,” blended seamlessly with guest appearances from country star Lainey Wilson, the K-pop trio Huntr/x, and a grand finale with opera legend Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo. For Suni Lee, the day represented a different kind of spotlight. She was seen on the sidelines with a camera in hand, documenting the game for the Vikings.

ADVERTISEMENT

This new role as a photographer offered fans a glimpse into her interests beyond the gymnastics mat and highlighted her connection to her home team. However, Snoop Dogg has always been quite the charming person when it comes to interacting with the USA Gymnastics team.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Snoop Dogg has been a joyful person towards Suni Lee’s gymnastics friends

During his time as an NBC special correspondent at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Snoop Dogg became a central, joyful figure for the entire U.S. women’s gymnastics team, forming memorable connections beyond his viral dance parties. His most publicized moment came during the qualification rounds when Simone Biles spotted him in the front row.

Biles and Jordan Chiles immediately broke into an impromptu dance with the rapper, who was enthusiastically grooving in an American-flag tracksuit and a custom t-shirt featuring Biles’s face—a gesture of support he wore throughout the competition. Furthermore, in a live interview, Biles’ mother, Nellie, reminded the rapper of a brief, forgotten meeting with a young Simone in Times Square back in 2010.

Later in the Games, Biles herself shared a personal revelation with Snoop: that she has “never watched any other event before, so this is my first time.” Snoop Dogg’s charming personality really added a distinct and inspirational touch to the team’s Olympic adventure, and fans again will be delighted to see him at the LA Olympics.